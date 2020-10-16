 Skip to main content
Chamber's Building Bridges Summit on Monday will be online
Chamber's Building Bridges Summit on Monday will be online

Chamber's Building Bridges Summit on Monday will be online

Dr DaNine J. Fleming

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Building Bridges Leadership and Diversity Summit this year in an online format on Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 pm. The event was originally scheduled to be held in March.

The summit is $30 to register, and registration is still available at flochamber.com.

Topics of discussion will include racial and cultural sensitivity issues and women in the workplace. The event is sponsored by Honda of South Carolina Manufacturing, Clean World USA, Spherion Staffing and Orr Company.

The keynote speaker is Dr. DaNine J. Fleming from the Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at The Medical University of South Carolina. Fleming is also the senior founding partner of The Nevaeh Group, a diversity and inclusion consulting firm.

“We are excited to have Dr. Fleming bring her years of extensive expertise on matters of diversity and inclusion”, said Les Echols, director of community and minority enterprise with the Greater Florence Chamber.

The agenda is:

9: - 9:10 a.m. — Opening and Introduction, Tyron Jones, interim vice president, Florence-Darlington Technical College and Echols, director of Community & Minority Enterprise, Florence Chamber

9:15 - 9:45 a.m. — Leave Your Baggage (and Bias) at the Door with the Honorable Maggie Wallace Glover   

9:50 - 10:40 a.m. — Recognizing Equity and Inclusion as the Norm, Dr. Louis Venters, Francis Marion University

11-12    p.m. —  Women’s Panel: Breaking Barriers for Success Moderator: Toyinda Smith, Leadership Strategy and Consulting, LLC; Panelists: Ashli Smart, director of Programs and Brands, Girls University;  Dr. Tonya Mack, Student Support Services director, Florence-Darlington Technical College; Shayne Kinloch, director of operations, Joseph H. Neal Health Collaborative  and Sheri Ard Brockington, McLeod Health

12:15-12:45 p.m. — Keynote speaker, Dr. DaNine J. Fleming, associate professor; director, Training and Intercultural Education; Inaugural Unconscious Bias Faculty Scholar- Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; The Medical University of South Carolina

12:50- 1:20 p.m. — The Inclusive Mindset, Teresa Ramey, vice president, Francis Marion University

For more information, contact Les Echols at lechols@flochamber.com.

