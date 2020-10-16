Chamber's Building Bridges Summit on Monday will be online

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Building Bridges Leadership and Diversity Summit this year in an online format on Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 pm. The event was originally scheduled to be held in March.

The summit is $30 to register, and registration is still available at flochamber.com.

Topics of discussion will include racial and cultural sensitivity issues and women in the workplace. The event is sponsored by Honda of South Carolina Manufacturing, Clean World USA, Spherion Staffing and Orr Company.

The keynote speaker is Dr. DaNine J. Fleming from the Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at The Medical University of South Carolina. Fleming is also the senior founding partner of The Nevaeh Group, a diversity and inclusion consulting firm.

“We are excited to have Dr. Fleming bring her years of extensive expertise on matters of diversity and inclusion”, said Les Echols, director of community and minority enterprise with the Greater Florence Chamber.

The agenda is:

