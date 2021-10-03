 Skip to main content
Chamber's Fall Legislative Breakfast is Nov. 9
FLORENCE – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s Fall Legislative Breakfast is Nov. 9. There will be three speakers at this year’s Fall Legislative Breakfast at Florence Center.

Lethonia Barnes, Florence City Council At Large, Roger Kirby, SC House Representative - District 61 and Jay Jordan, SC House Representative - District 63 and Chairman, House Ethics Committee, will address the breakfast attendees.

Chamber President Michael Miller said, “We are excited to have three government representatives address our business community in November. We’ve been looking forward to having our leaders speak in this format for some time. This type of an arrangement always makes for an informative program.”

The Legislative Breakfast sessions are held twice a year. The program has varied in format, but always has been focused on community needs, legislative issues or a local government update theme.

Individual tickets for the breakfast are available for $20 and special reserve tables of 8 for $180. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m., and the program will begin at 7:45 a.m.

For tickets, register online at: https://web.florencescchamber.com/events/2021-Fall-Legislative-Breakfast-1302/details or call the chamber directly at 843-665-0515.

LETHONIA BARNES

JAY JORDAN

ROGER KIRBY
