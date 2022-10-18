 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chamber's Kickin’ Chicken Wing and Chili Festival is Friday

A crowd turned out last year for the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s Kickin' Chicken Wing and Chili Festival in downtown Florence. Festival goers could sample wings and chili from a wide variety of businesses and organizations all competing for a trophy and bragging rights.

 Ardath Arvidson

FLORENCE -- The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’ 8th annual Kickin’ Chicken Wing and Chili Festival is Friday night in the 100 block of South Dargan Street in downtown Florence.

A selection of various wings tastings and chili styles will be available throughout the evening starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature other food vendors along with a selection of beverages, including wine, local beer and craft beer. The grand stage will be set for music and dancing by the Inland Band.

The wings and chili will be prepared by competing chefs and local cooking teams. The Chamber estimates that they will go through about 1,700 pounds of chicken wings and nearly 100 gallons of chili.

Prices for the wings, chili and beverage have not increased, so the family value fun evening is on tap, said Chamber President Mike Miller. And don’t forget to vote for your favorite wing or chili cooker.

Miller said if you’re looking for a great evening of fun, food, beverages and music, along with near perfect outdoor October evening weather, find your way to downtown Florence.

The chamber is anticipating a large crowd on Friday night out to enjoy wings and chili.

The festival helps support the Pee Dee Visions Foundation, which the chamber manages for local educational initiatives including Jr. Leadership Florence County, Miller said.

The main event sponsors for the festival include Raines Hospitality, Synergi Partners and Wilcox, Buyck and Williams with additional support from South Carolina Federal Credit Union, MPD Electric Cooperative, Florence Regional Arts Alliance and Victors Downtown.

