FLORENCE, S.C. — Chandler Investment Properties, which offers high-end rental properties in eastern South Carolina, including Florence, Hartsville, and Sumter, recently cut the ribbon and joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Since Jonathan Chandler began his work in real estate in 1992, Chandler Investment Properties has grown from a handful of properties to now more than 300 units. Chandler Reserve Club is the largest of the properties, projected to be complete with 575 units in the next three years.

In 2018, Chandler Investment Properties completed its first large-scale project, Chandler Pointe. The goal was, and still is, to offer Florence a new kind of rental experience, something that feels less like a rental and more like home. This 126-unit luxury gated community offers both furnished and unfurnished townhomes in a tight-knit neighborhood.

Chandler then decided to expand his company once more with his largest project to date, Chandler Reserve Club. In 2021, construction began on the five-phase plan. The soon-to-be 575-unit community, which is also located in Florence, will complete Phase 3 this fall.

Residents at Chandler Pointe and Chandler Reserve Club enjoy daily trash valet service, weekly lawn care, 24/7 maintenance, weekly resident events and more.

“When I set out to build these properties, my vision was to create something different,” said Chandler. “It wasn’t about developing another rental property. It was about giving residents a beautiful, safe, welcoming community to call home, whether it’s just for a short time, or for many years.”

Will Lindsey, property manager of Chandler Reserve Club, said, “It’s the people who make our communities what they are. We consider our residents, friends and family sharing in the ups and downs of their lives. We’ve been incredibly fortunate to connect with and build relationships with them. Our team motto is, ‘we’re in the customer service business, we just so happen to offer rentals,’ so that’s what we focus on — making sure every single resident is happy with our service.”

For more information about Chandler Investment Properties, availability, or to schedule a tour, visit chandlerinvest.com or call 843-610-7114.