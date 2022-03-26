Chaplain Michelle Law-Gordon marks her promotion with Florence ceremony

FLORENCE, S.C. — Saturday morning, Chaplain Maj. Michelle Law-Gordon was described as resilient, strong and a wounded healer by those who spoke about her during her promotion ceremony in Florence Veterans Park.

Saturday afternoon, she was still all that and a lieutenant colonel as well — a promotion witnessed by more than 200 friends, family and supporters who turned out for the event.

Law-Gordon is a Florence native and the 11th of a dozen children, a daughter of the late Gladys Coe Law and David Mitchell. She attended Knoxville College and graduated from Morris College with a bachelor's degree and from Troy State University with a master's degree.

"I was trying not to cry but sometimes I can be a weeping person," Law-Gordon said after her two nieces, a goddaughter, sister and brother all pinned her new rank upon her and applied new epaulets to her shoulders — all to denote her increase in rank.

"When the (previous) wing chaplain left, he trusted me enough to take on the position of wing chaplain. I thank you, I thank you so much," Law-Gordon said of Brigadier General Terrence A. Adams.

Law-Gordon credited keynote speaker Adams, from whom she took her officer's oath, as one of the reasons she attained her new rank.

Currently serving at Hurlburt Field, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., she has spent much of her career at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter and Joint Base Charleston.

She called out several women chaplains, many of them colonels, in attendance for being there for her as she rose in rank.

"I thank God for them; I stood on their shoulders," she said as she called on them to stand up. "I want you to see them."

Law-Gordon thanked a host of people in attendance, either in person or through the Facebook webcasts.

She thanked family and friends as well as the Wilson High School Class of 86 — her class — and all the Wilson alumni who were there as well.

When she got to thanking her family, the tears flowed.

"That's why I did them last," she said. "My family has experienced so much but through it all God has held us together. I want you guys to know how much I love you, how much I appreciate you."

"Some of you know this and some of you don't. In 2016 I lost my husband. There is a picture on the back of the program of my husband pinning me when I was promoted to major. That was a highlight of my life and now I'm being promoted again."

"That was the beginning of the many trials my family would go through in just a few short years. In the same year we buried my husband, we buried my sister's husband, we buried two of my husband's brothers and my husband's niece, all in 2016," she said. "And fast forward 2018, I lost my niece at the beginning of October, my mom towards the end and I also lost a nephew. Then, in 2019, my brother was murdered and several days later, my paternal brother died."

Last month she buried her sister.

"Through all of that, God has kept us together," she said. "Through death our family has come together stronger than ever."

After Saturday's ceremony, that family and her friends gathered for a "reception" that more closely resembled a feast.

