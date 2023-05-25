Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Drew Chaplin of Palmetto Commercial Real Estate will be the new chairman of the 2023-24 Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce board of directors, beginning July 1.

Chaplin replaces Paul Seward of First Bank, who will serve as past chair during the upcoming fiscal year.

The chamber chair-elect will be Jamie Carsten of Anderson Brothers Bank.

Completing the chamber executive board is Brian Fast of First Citizens Bank serving as treasurer.

Other chamber board changes include eight new board members: Kirby Anderson of Raldex Hospitality, Lethonia Barnes of the city of Florence, Linward C. Edwards II from the Law Office of Linward Edwards, Amber Fort of Raines Co., David Fountain with UPS Stores, Jay Hinesley of MUSC Health Florence, Dr. Brian Sang of Palmetto Smiles, and Amber Sellers with Wells Fargo.

The chamber business division chairs serving one-year terms include:

Keith Buckhouse of Synergi as chair of Budget & Finance, Mindy Taylor of Duke Energy as chair of Government Affairs, Brianna Dennis of FMU Kelley Center as chair of Community & Business, Derek Hemmingsen of Clarke and Co. as chair of Member Services, Ed Hoffman of Trinity Collegiate as chair of Education & Leadership and Jon Weiss Sr. of Adams Outdoor as chair of Communications.

The balance of the Chamber board includes:

Paige Ard of Assurant, Vera Beasley Herbert of Carolina Bank, Hugh Blanton of Synovus Bank, Kyle Gunter with FBi Construction, David Kahn of Signature Wealth, Jean Leatherman of Leatherman Realty, Julie Maxham of House of Hope, Will McLeod of McLeod Health, David Mullins of First Reliance Bank, Ray Taylor of GO Mortgage O’Connor Group, Caroline Toniolo with Edward Jones, Les Ward with Pepsi Cola of Florence.

“We will continue to manage our business plan and adapt to the inflation environment, supply line issues, workforce development and other post-COVID business concerns. The Chamber boasts many superb initiatives directed toward community-based projects and solid business programming for the coming fiscal year and we are eager for another very successful year of community involvement,” said Mike Miller, the president of the chamber.

Incoming chamber chairman Drew Chaplin said, "The Florence Chamber of Commerce, under Mike Miller and his amazing staff, have created an industry leading pro-business and pro-community organization. They have been recognized statewide for community leadership, business programming and educational projects. Many small and large cities in our great state are following our chamber’s business model to grow their organizations. I am honored to play a small part in the leadership of such an elite board and working 'hand in hand' with Mike and his staff.”

The Greater Florence Chamber’s 2023-2024 business plan includes more than 70 community and business-oriented projects and programs. All will be centered on continued growth through business partnerships with a focus on diversity. Further, each initiative reinforces the organization’s vision, mission, and values.