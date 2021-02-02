Chaquez McCall endorses Lashonda Nesmith Jackson

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence City Council member has endorsed Lashonda Nesmith Jackson in the District 1 runoff.

Chaquez McCall, a Democrat who was elected to an at-large seat on the council in November 2020, endorsed Nesmith Jackson in a letter sent Tuesday afternoon.

"Ever since I was introduced to local politics, I always saw one lady regularly on the front lines fighting for our communities, and her name is Lashonda Nesmith Jackson," McCall said in the letter.

He added that District 1 voters should understand the enormity of the task ahead of the new member that will represent the district and should vote for someone who will fight to make their voices heard.

"I have no doubt that Lashonda Nesmith Jackson will give them that voice because she has done so uncompromisingly over the last decade," McCall continued.

He cited Nesmith Jackson's experience as the former chair of the county Democratic Party, her work with nonprofits, including Love Beyond Bars, and her work organizing the annual Martin Luther King Day march in the city.

