Charges against E.J. McIver dismissed
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools board member E.J. McIver might be returning to the board. 

Records of the Florence County Clerk of Court's office indicate that charges filed against McIver in 2019 have been dismissed by 12th Judicial Circuit Solicitor E.L. "Ed" Clements III. 

Clements said such dismissals often happen when a defendant goes through a pre-trial intervention program. He added that information about those programs is confidential and that he could neither confirm nor deny that McIver had gone through such a program. 

McIver has not yet returned a phone call. 

It is not known what effect the resolution of the charges McIver faced would have on an executive order from S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster that suspended McIver. 

McMaster suspended McIver from office on Nov. 27, 2019, the day after McIver was indicted on charges of misconduct in office and embezzlement of less than $10,000.

A misconduct in office charge is a misdemeanor and carries penalties of up to a $1,000 fine and one year in prison. 

An embezzlement of funds charge under $10,000 is a felony, and persons convicted can be fined in the discretion of the court proportioned to the amount of embezzlement and imprisoned for not more than five years.

McIver was arrested on Sept. 26, 2019.

The warrants indicate the alleged crimes of using a school district-issued credit card to pay for items outside of his duties as a school board member occurred between Jan. 12, 2016, and Aug. 25, 2019. 

McIver defeated Thurmond Bacote for Seat 3 on the board in 2010 and 2014 and won reelection in 2018 when he defeated Charles P. Foxe and Robert LeMaster.

EJ McIver

Florence One Schools board member E.J. McIver.

 MORNING NEWS FILE PHOTO
