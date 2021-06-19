Charles DePreker serves as a Marine 22 years

FLORENCE, S.C. – Charles DePreker’s 22-year-military career was with the United States Marine Corps and took him from Virginia to Hawaii to Vietnam, Korea, Japan and other parts of the world.
While serving his country, DePreker said, he saw the world but missed the birth of both of his two children.
He joined the Marine Corps in June 1965 and was sent to Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia for the officer candidate program.
At that time there was a lot going on in the world, DePreker said. He said what influenced him to join was that he had an uncle who served in World War II. He said there were a number of young men from his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey, who served during the Korean War.
“I have a Little League photo from 1950, and I see three guys in the photo who at one point in time became a Marine,” DePreker said.
He said serving in the military was not only an obligation but a privilege. It was like a rite of passage, he said.
DePreker said he did what was expected of young men at the time, never giving a thought of making a career out of the military.
“I went back to school and got my degree at the University of Oklahoma before being commissioned,” DePreker said. “I graduated in 1967 and reported for active duty in August 1967.”
In January 1968, DePreker finished his training at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and headed to Vietnam as a second lieutenant.
DePreker said he spent from March 1968 to May 1969 in Vietnam.
“I came back as a first lieutenant,” he said.
“The months spent in Vietnam were a challenge; I’ll just leave it at that,” DePreker said.
“My daughter was born while I was there. I didn’t know for about a week, he said. “When I came home from Vietnam, I was sent to Arizona.”
DePreker was stationed at the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma in Yuma, Arizona. He said it was about 175 miles from Phoenix on the California/Arizona border, and there was about 170 miles between Yuma and San Diego, California. He said it was hot and isolated.
“My son was born in Yuma,” DePreker said. “I missed his birth, too.”
He said his mother, who was in New Jersey, died, and he had gone back to New Jersey for the funeral when his wife, Sally, gave birth to their son.
“Sally had to take herself to the hospital,” DePreker said. “I missed two births.”
He said military wives had to be “flexible, steady and strong.” He said his wife of 56 years was that and more.
DePreker said he got to work one day and was told orders were waiting for him. The orders were to Hawaii. DePreker said he and his wife packed up the two children, and headed to Oklahoma to visit her parents before reporting for duty in Hawaii.
While Hawaii may sounds like the ideal place, DePreker said, “It wasn’t a vacation. Vietnam (war) was still going on.”
By this time he had been on active duty for five or six years, and the prospect of a career in the military was becoming more likely.
“I had been thinking about going to FBI,” he said. “It seemed like something I might like.”
DePreker stayed in Hawaii from 1971 to 1974.
After coming home for a brief visit, he was sent to Okinawa, Japan. This time he went alone. His wife and children stayed behind in Oklahoma.
“I was gone for 13 months,” he said.
Toward the end of his tour, DePreker said, he was told he would be there another three years, and this time his wife and children could come.
From there, he returned to the United States and was stationed in Albany, Georgia. He said he obtained his MBA in business administration, and in less than two years was back at the Marine Corps Base Quantico before being sent for two years to Seoul, Korea, where he served as an adviser to the Republic of Korea Marine Corps (ROK).
“It was very interesting work,” DePreker said. “It was a great tour.”
He said he was one of the only non-Koreans in the whole compound.
While there, his wife became head of the English Department Foreign Language Institute Yeungnam University. He said his children spent a lot of time in DOD schools and had many international opportunities.
He came back to the United States to finish the last seven or eight years of his military career in California, before retiring in 1989. He was a logistic planner. He said he planned for any contingence plan of the Marine Corps in every part of the globe but concentrated on the Middle East.
He became commander of a Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) assigned to a vessel in the Western Pacific.
DePreker said the time came for the Marines to move him, and he decided it was time to retire. He retired from the Marine Corps as a lieutenant colonel.
DePreker was a decorated Marine, earning the Bronze Star Combat V, Defense Military Service Award, Marine Corps Military Service Award, two Navel Commendation medals, Combat Action Ribbon and others.
He started a second career as a civilian in California as the assistant superintendent for facilities and operations for the Murrieta Valley Unified School District in California.
His children graduated from high school in California.
Both of his children joined the United States Army, and both saw combat duty. His son, Chuck, retired from the U.S. Army as a disabled American Iraqi veteran with nearly 20 years of service.
His daughter, Kelly, and her husband are both graduates of West Point. They now live in Florence.
He and Sally have five grandchildren.
DePreker had been out of the Marine Corps about 15 years, when he and Sally moved to the Florence area.
He said they started attending St. Anne’s Catholic Church. There was a tombstone outside the church with the name of Anthony Frank on it. He was killed in action in Vietnam in August 1967. Through his investigation of this Marine and his life, DePreker said, he became a member of the Marine Corps League that included Gold Star Mothers.
And another career opportunity presented itself to DePreker. Mullins High School had a Marine Corps Junior ROTC program. It was the first one in South Carolina, DePreker said. The Marine Corps has a relationship with the ROTC program. He said Col. Bob List was running the program. He and List went to college together and were also classmates at Marine Corps Base Quantico. List was about to retire in 2009; DePreker said he would help out with the Jr. ROTC program. It turns out he was asked to take the position of officer in charge of Marine Junior ROTC at Mullins High School.
“I said ‘yes’ to 10 years,” DePreker said. “Now I had a third career.”
He said one of the stipulations for the job is that you must wear your dress uniform and wear it well. The uniform has to fit. He said most Marines keep their “dress blues” when ending their military service.
“I hadn’t worn my uniform in 17 years,” DePreker said.
When he first wore that uniform he was 25 years old. Now he was a 75-year-old Marine, he said.
You are authorized to wear the uniform, DePreker said, with the expectation that you will maintain and wear it properly.
“You can’t be overweight,” he said. “That is nonnegotiable.”
DePreker said the lesson is that the Marine Corps has tradition and standards.
He said this job had its challenges, too. He said he worked for two bosses, the school district/principal and the Marine Corps. He said he reported to the principal daily as a member of the faculty, and he answered to two military bosses, one in Texas and the other in Kansas. He said they came down biannually to make sure the Jr. ROTC was in compliance and up to inspection.
“I had to get on the scale,” DePreker said.
He said the Marine Corps standards for the students were strict, too. He said they had to have their hair cut and dress properly.
DePreker said he had the pleasure of working for a community that provided exceptional support for the program and three great principals, who also had given exceptional support for the Jr. ROTC program.
It’s a proud Marine who can fit in his “dress blues” more than 50 years after becoming one. As they saying goes “Once a Marine always a Marine.”