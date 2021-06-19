Charles DePreker serves as a Marine 22 years

DePreker said he got to work one day and was told orders were waiting for him. The orders were to Hawaii. DePreker said he and his wife packed up the two children, and headed to Oklahoma to visit her parents before reporting for duty in Hawaii.

While Hawaii may sounds like the ideal place, DePreker said, “It wasn’t a vacation. Vietnam (war) was still going on.”

By this time he had been on active duty for five or six years, and the prospect of a career in the military was becoming more likely.

“I had been thinking about going to FBI,” he said. “It seemed like something I might like.”

DePreker stayed in Hawaii from 1971 to 1974.

After coming home for a brief visit, he was sent to Okinawa, Japan. This time he went alone. His wife and children stayed behind in Oklahoma.

“I was gone for 13 months,” he said.

Toward the end of his tour, DePreker said, he was told he would be there another three years, and this time his wife and children could come.