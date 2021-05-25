Charles Green had fled from police before

Court records indicate that a charge of failing to comply with the agreement was filed on Oct. 15, 2015, and that matter was resolved on Nov. 2, 2015.

Green pleaded guilty on June 4, 2015 to charges of manufacturing or possessing an unspecified controlled substance, failure to stop for blue lights and the two gun charges, for which he received a sentence of three years probation.

On the same date, Green was assigned to the Florence division of the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, indicating either there was a conflict that prevented Green from being assigned to the Clarendon division or that he had moved to Florence County by that time.

On Oct. 28,2015, Green was arrested and charged by the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office with another driving while suspended charge and possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana, according to the background check.

South Carolina court records indicate that a traffic court judge set his fine at $1,313.25 (including a $38.25 collection cost added later) on Nov. 17, 2015. Green apparently made $50 payments for the next five months, a $100 payment on May 10, 2016 and then paid off the remaining $963.25 on Oct. 5, 2018.