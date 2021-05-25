Charles Green had fled from police before

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – When a Timmonsville police officer attempted to pull Charles Green over on April 8, it was not Green's first interaction with the police.
A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division background check indicates that Green faced previous charges, including failing to stop for a blue light and manufacturing or possessing and unspecified controlled substance in Clarendon County.
Green was arrested on March 5, 2015 by the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office – Green's obituary indicates that his wife's mother lives in Manning – and charged with manufacturing or possessing an unspecified controlled substance, possession of a stolen gun, unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to stop for a blue light and driving under a suspended license according to background check from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
It is not known when, where or how his license was suspended. However, Green's obituary indicates that he spent some time in Virginia, and both Virginia and South Carolina are members of an interstate driver's license compact that allows the states to share information with each other.
The next day, March 6, 2015, South Carolina court records indicate that Green posted a $5,000 cash surety bond.
On April 6, 2015, Green appeared for traffic court before city judge Percy Harvin Jr. On May 14, 2015, a scheduled time payment agreement between the county and Green was entered in to the court records over the $652.30 fine.
Court records indicate that a charge of failing to comply with the agreement was filed on Oct. 15, 2015, and that matter was resolved on Nov. 2, 2015.
Green pleaded guilty on June 4, 2015 to charges of manufacturing or possessing an unspecified controlled substance, failure to stop for blue lights and the two gun charges, for which he received a sentence of three years probation.
On the same date, Green was assigned to the Florence division of the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, indicating either there was a conflict that prevented Green from being assigned to the Clarendon division or that he had moved to Florence County by that time.
On Oct. 28,2015, Green was arrested and charged by the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office with another driving while suspended charge and possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana, according to the background check.
South Carolina court records indicate that a traffic court judge set his fine at $1,313.25 (including a $38.25 collection cost added later) on Nov. 17, 2015. Green apparently made $50 payments for the next five months, a $100 payment on May 10, 2016 and then paid off the remaining $963.25 on Oct. 5, 2018.
The possession charge apparently was reduced to a possession of drug paraphernalia charge on Nov. 17, 2015, and a fine of $515 was set on the same date.
Court records indicate that Green followed the same payment schedule as the other charge but paid off the balance on Dec. 8, 2017.
Green was also charged in August 2018 by a South Carolina Highway Patrol officer with driving while suspended. Green pleaded not guilty to the charge but a fine of $666.93 on Oct. 9, 2018.
Court records indicate that Green made one $100 payment on Oct. 9, 2018, that a balance of $566.93 remains and that a failure to comply letter was issued on Jan. 1, 2020.
Suzanne La Rochelle, a Florence activist, said at a news conference held Tuesday afternoon she did not feel the previous criminal record mattered because Green still should not have ended up dead after his interaction with police.