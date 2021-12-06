Charts: Fighting up at Florence One high and middle schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Fighting has increased by 67.91% in Florence One middle and high schools from 2019 to 2021, according to charts made available this week.
Florence One Schools trustees Elder Alexis Pipkins Sr. and John Galloway provided the charts at a meeting held to discuss a proposed new discipline policy that would expel students for fighting Monday evening.
Part of the data provided indicates that the number of fights in the district's high and middle schools has grown from 134 in 2019 to 225 in 2021.
The numbers of 2019 include 30 fights at Wilson, 20 at South Florence and 17 fights at West Florence.
The data is further divided into grade levels. In 2019 at Wilson, 16 fights involved freshmen, six involved sophomores and three involved seniors. At South Florence, 11 fights involved freshmen, one involved sophomores, three involved juniors and five involved seniors. West Florence had seven fights each involving freshmen and sophomores and three fights involving seniors.
The numbers for 2021 include 41 fights at Wilson, 27 fights at West Florence and 20 fights at South Florence. At Wilson, 18 fights involved freshmen, 12 involved sophomores, eight involved juniors and three involved seniors. West Florence had 18 fights involving freshmen, six involving sophomores, one involving juniors and two involving seniors. At South Florence, 12 fights involved freshmen, five involved sophomores and three involved juniors.
The data also indicates that 24.85% of Wilson's students have been sent to the office compared to South Florence at 22.78% and West Florence at 19.77%.
The information provided also includes the number of office referrals divided by school, gender and race and the percentages of students with office referrals, the average number of office referrals per day and the average number of office referrals per student.
Wilson, the smallest of the three Florence One high schools with 1,252 enrolled students, has the highest number of office referrals at 1,204 from Aug. 2 to Dec. 2. These referrals include 758 males and 446 females. In terms of race, 1,062 referrals involved African Americans, 136 involved white students and six involved other races.
An additional chart lists the top 10 reasons students have been referred to the office at the school. Those reasons are tardiness (236), cutting class (218), refusal to obey/defiant (165), disrupting class (58), fighting (56), tobacco violation (55), phone violation (46), class rules violation (28), major disruption (27) and leaving class (26).
South Florence has the second-highest number of office referrals at 1,042 referrals. Those referrals involved 670 males and 372 females. In terms of race, 717 of the referrals involved an African American student, 262 white students and 63 students of another race.
The top 10 reasons for referral are tardy (285), cutting class (141), bus violation (83), refusal to obey/defiant (76), off limits (39), cutting school (35), disrupting class (34), leaving class (32), tobacco violation (32) and inappropriate behavior (31).
West Florence has the lowest number of office referrals at 928. The referrals included 635 males and 293 females and 642 African American students, 255 white students and 31 students of another race.
The top 10 reasons for referral are tardy (281), cutting class (94), identification violation (85), bus violation (60), tobacco violation (44), refusal to obey/defiant (44), fighting (30), disrupting class (25), class rules violation (20) and cheating (18).
Wilson also has the highest average of office referrals per day at 10.86 followed by South Florence at 9.41 and West Florence at 8.38 and the highest number of office referrals per student at 0.88 per student compared to 0.58 per student at South Florence and 0.48 per student at West Florence.
The information also includes reports of fighting from the first 90 days of the current school and the first 90 days of the 2019-20 school year which was the last year in which the start of school wasn't affected by COVID-19.