Charts: Fighting up at Florence One high and middle schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Fighting has increased by 67.91% in Florence One middle and high schools from 2019 to 2021, according to charts made available this week.

Florence One Schools trustees Elder Alexis Pipkins Sr. and John Galloway provided the charts at a meeting held to discuss a proposed new discipline policy that would expel students for fighting Monday evening.

Part of the data provided indicates that the number of fights in the district's high and middle schools has grown from 134 in 2019 to 225 in 2021.

The numbers of 2019 include 30 fights at Wilson, 20 at South Florence and 17 fights at West Florence.

The data is further divided into grade levels. In 2019 at Wilson, 16 fights involved freshmen, six involved sophomores and three involved seniors. At South Florence, 11 fights involved freshmen, one involved sophomores, three involved juniors and five involved seniors. West Florence had seven fights each involving freshmen and sophomores and three fights involving seniors.