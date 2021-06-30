Chavis family to receive next Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity home

FLORENCE, S.C. – Nikki Chavis, a mother of three, received news on Tuesday that she says will change her life forever.
The Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity surprised Chavis and her three children Tuesday afternoon with the news that they been selected as the next partner family with Habitat for Humanity. The next Habitat home to be built in Florence will be theirs.
The house will be built at 812 Vista St., across from North Vista Elementary School. Another Habitat home is under construction on this street.
“It is a hand up, not a handout,” said Debbie Edwards, executive director of Habitat, as she presented Chavis with a ceremonial key and balloons.
Recipients are required to fill out an application and complete 300 sweat-equity hours of service either helping build their home, helping with someone’ else’s home, volunteering at the Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity ReStore, attending workshops on budgeting and other related topics, or attending Habitat events, and the children can even earn points for good grades in school, writing thank-you notes to volunteers and learning to be a volunteer, Edwards said.
She said Habitat tries to teach families how to be good neighbors and volunteers.
Edwards said it is the committee’s job to find families with the most need who meet the qualifications of the application process.
The announcement was made inside the ReStore on Celebration Boulevard by Edwards as board and committee members watched the reaction of Chavis and her children to the news.
Edwards said Chavis had lived in a hotel for about year before moving into a rental apartment. Edwards said Habitat homes are a way for families to get out from under high rental fees and become homeowners. She said the habitat home mortgage payment will cost about $350-400, including insurance and taxes, per month.
Chavis and her three children, Adrian, 17, Blessan, almost 14, and Nicholas, 10, will move into the 47th house built by Habitat for Humanity in Florence since 1991.
Edwards said an anonymous donor has given $100,000 toward building this home. She said normally that would take care of the cost associated with the home, but since COVID the prices of building materials and appliances have gone up. She is not sure what the final cost will be.
Edwards said they are hoping to make the Chavis’ home a four-bedroom, two-bath so that each member will have a bedroom.
In addition to the anonymous donation, Edwards said, the land for the home was donated to the Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity by the city of Florence.
Habitat has received a $15,000 grant for construction from Wells Fargo, and the Truist Foundation has provided another grant for $10,000 for Habitat’s homeowner’s workshop programs.
Last year, Edwards said, Habitat had a virtual fundraiser due to COVID and that smaller pledges from $5 to $100 continually come in through their website.
Edwards said COVID has also hindered volunteers from working on homes.
“I can’t say how much this means to me,” Chavis said. “It means a lot. God is good.”
She said this will be the first nice home she and her children have lived in.
“It is a life-changing situation,” she said.
The news came as shock to Chavis, who thought she had been brought to the ReStore for another interview as one of two finalists for the next house.
“I had no idea,” she said. “I came from the lowest point in my life and met some good people who did this for me. I must be doing something right.”
Not only is she getting a new home, Chavis said, she recently got a new job cooking at The Manor.
“It is the best job I have ever had,” she said. “I love my job.”
She said life seems to be falling into place.
“It is like a dream,” Chavis said.