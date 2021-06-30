Chavis family to receive next Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity home

The announcement was made inside the ReStore on Celebration Boulevard by Edwards as board and committee members watched the reaction of Chavis and her children to the news.

Edwards said Chavis had lived in a hotel for about year before moving into a rental apartment. Edwards said Habitat homes are a way for families to get out from under high rental fees and become homeowners. She said the habitat home mortgage payment will cost about $350-400, including insurance and taxes, per month.

Chavis and her three children, Adrian, 17, Blessan, almost 14, and Nicholas, 10, will move into the 47th house built by Habitat for Humanity in Florence since 1991.

Edwards said an anonymous donor has given $100,000 toward building this home. She said normally that would take care of the cost associated with the home, but since COVID the prices of building materials and appliances have gone up. She is not sure what the final cost will be.

Edwards said they are hoping to make the Chavis’ home a four-bedroom, two-bath so that each member will have a bedroom.

In addition to the anonymous donation, Edwards said, the land for the home was donated to the Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity by the city of Florence.