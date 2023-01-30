Chef Katie Button to headline The Final Pour at 2023 Florence Wine & Food Festival

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Acclaimed chef and restaurateur Katie Button of Cúrate Bar de Tapas and La Bodega in Asheville, N.C., and host of Magnolia Network’s hit TV-series From the Source will be joining guests for the 2023 Florence Wine & Food Festival’s finale wine dinner, The Final Pour: A Spanish Fiesta with Pee Dee Flavor!

April 1, under a huge tent on the lawn of the FMU Performing Arts Center, Florence restaurant chefs -- including Betsy Biggs of Notch 8 Catering, Town Hall’s Ryan Dalton, Cooper Thomas of Victors, and Wholly Smokin’s Jackie Travis -- will prepare a five-course dinner inspired by Button’s stunning cookbook, Cúrate: Authentic Spanish Recipes from an American Kitchen. Courses will be paired with wines from the 2023 Festival’s featured winery, Domaine Serene, from Oregon’s Willamette Valley.

In addition to head-lining The Final Pour, Chef Button will also sign cookbooks for festival-goers earlier that Saturday at The Grand Tasting, an all-new Festival event for 2023 happening from 11am – 3pm. A city-block’s worth of delicious bites and sips, with winemakers, craft-brewers and distillers, pouring and pairing alongside the region’s best restaurants, farmers, and specialty-food vendors, the Grand Tasting will offer ticket-holders an all-you-can-sample taste of the Pee Dee’s tantalizing food culture, with a performance stage sponsored by Certified SC offering chef demonstrations, competitions, and live music!

Born in Conway, Button was bound for a PhD in biomedical engineering when she took a job at José Andres’s ground-breaking Café Atlantico in Washington, DC.

There, she fell in love with both the food business and her colleague Félix Meana, a Roses, Spain native who would become her husband and partner on a journey first to Spain, where they worked at Ferran Adrià’s legendary El Bulli, and upon returning to the U.S., in opening Cúrate Bar de Tapas in Asheville in 2011.

Button soon earned a brush fire acclaim for her authentic Spanish cuisine, including being named a Best New Chef by Food & Wine Magazine. Esquire Magazine called Cúrate one of the “Most Important Restaurants of the Decade.”

Button is a four-time nominee for the James Beard Award for Best Chef Southeast and in 2022, Cúrate won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality. In addition to being CEO/Executive and Chief Experience Officer, respectively, Button and Meana are parents to Gisela and Lalo.

The 2023 Florence Wine & Food Festival benefits Help4Kids Florence, a 100% volunteer-led organization that helps feed food-insecure families in the region by providing food packs to elementary schools in Florence County to send home with children every Friday, so that kids return to school on Monday fed, rested, and ready to learn.

For ticketing information on The Final Pour, The Grand Tasting, and all 2023 Festival events, please visit florencewineandfood.com.