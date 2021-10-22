Chefs compete for chicken wing, chili trophies and bragging rights

FLORENCE, S.C. — The tantalizing odor of properly seasoned chicken wings and competition-grade chili wafted over South Dargan Street between Cheves and Evans streets Friday night during the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s Kickin' Chicken Wing and Chili Festival.

The Inland Band performed popular music as participants danced and sampled varieties that ranged from dry-rub seasoned to sauced to perfection — or at least sauced enough to leave their mark on those who enjoyed them.

Phillip Harrington took first place in both chili and wings. Ashley's Yummy Tummy took second place in the chili competition. Back Porch BBQ took second place in wings and Oakwood Homes third place.

In addition there will be announced a Morning News People's Choice winner later next week.

Mike Miller, chamber president, said this festival is estimated to be the third largest downtown event in terms of crowds by the city of Florence. He said the festival draws more than 2,000 people each year, usually between 2,200 and 2,500.

In 2019, the last time the festival happened, more than 1,700 pounds of chicken wings were purchased from the chamber for preparation.