HARTSVILLE, S.C. — A Cheraw man was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen pistol by Darlington County sheriff's deputies Wednesday morning.
The arrest came after a patrol deputy conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle license violation, according to the sheriff's office.
"During a search of the vehicle, a loaded .45-caliber handgun was located," according to the post. The handgun was reported stolen from Cheraw. Various other items were found in the vehicle that did not belong to the driver including license plates, government identification cards, credit cards, Social Security cards and birth certificates."
Austin Savon Peterson, 25, of Cheraw, was arrested and taken to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. He is also charged with driving under suspension, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper vehicle license, according to the detention center's Website.
His bond has not yet been set.
"Further, charges are likely pending the outcome of an investigation into the other items," according to the sheriff's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.