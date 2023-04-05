FLORENCE, S.C. — The Piggly Wiggly on Cherokee Road, once the smaller sibling of the now-closed Florence Mall location, ceremonially reopened on Wednesday after extensive renovations.

The grocery store now has expanded meat, produce and frozen food selections, a bakery, sushi stand, floral department and deli that has the “best fried chicken in the world,” according to store operator Marty Massey.

“We have widened our selection of merchandise tenfold,” Massey said. “This store was neglected for a long time, so we put our resources in the store, and it’s been overwhelmingly successful.”

The store stayed open during renovation, and even without everything ready, the store doubled sales year over year, he said. Renovations began in June after the Florence Mall location’s landlord did not renew the lease, forcing the store to close and employees to move to the Cherokee Road location.

To celebrate the remodeling, the store held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday that was attended by many in the community.

Lynn Willard, owner of Lowcountry Grocers, attended and said he is happy with how the store turned out. Lowcountry Grocers owns and operates the Cherokee Road Piggly Wiggly and formerly operated the Florence Mall location.

“We are going to continue to serve Florence in the best possible way, and I think what these investments will do is show Florence that we mean that, but it also puts us in a good position for years to come,” Willard said.

Although he now lives near Charleston, Willard is from Florence and got his start in the business at the Cherokee Road Piggly Wiggly in 1985, he said.

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce President Mike Miller were also in attendance.

“This is another great day in Florence,” Ervin said. “I think this location is going to be one of the most prosperous locations there is, and I want to say congratulations to all those affiliated with the store.”

Miller said it is “delightful and refreshing” to see the newly renovated version of the store, and it is “in the right place at the right time.”

Close Pig Ribbon Cutting Store Operator Marty Massey, right, greets Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, left, with his characteristic smile. Massey is known for greeting customers by name, and Ervin said he brings "energy and positivity" to the store. Pig Ribbon Cutting Renovations are complete on the Cherokee Road Piggly Wiggly, and a ceremonial ribbon cutting was held Wednesday to mark the occasion. Holding the scissors are Lynn Willard, owner of Lowcountry Grocers, left, and Marty Massey, store operator, right. Teresa Myers Ervin, mayor of Florence, is on the far left, and Mike Miller, Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce president, stands behind her. Pig Sign A new sign hangs above the customer service counter at the newly renovated Piggly Wiggly on Cherokee Road. Pig Deli The new deli at the Piggly Wiggly on Cherokee Road has the "best fried chicken in the world," according to Store Operator Marty Massey. Pig Flowers The floral department at the newly renovated Piggly Wiggly on Cherokee Road. Pig Meat The meat department is the "backbone" of the newly renovated Piggly Wiggly on Cherokee Road, according to Store Operator Marty Massey. Massey and Ervin Store Operator Marty Massey, left, and Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, right, pose in front of the meat department. Pig Produce The expanded produce department at the newly renovated Piggly Wiggly on Cherokee Road. PHOTOS: Cherokee Road Piggly Wiggly ribbon cutting

The renovation included new electrical systems, flooring and roofing, according to Massey. He said Lowcountry Grocers and the building’s owner, Buzz Rogers, have put “significant investments” into the store.

The building was originally built in the 1970s, he said.

What sets the Piggly Wiggly apart from bigger chains is its care for the customer, Massey said.

“Our competitors have rules and regulations; our rule is to make the customer happy,” he said.

Massey can often be found walking around the store greeting customers by name.

“With Marty being here, the energy and the positivity that he brings is so wonderful,” Ervin said.

He was previously the manager of the Florence Mall location, but was transferred to the Cherokee Road location when it closed.

“It’s been exciting because I faced many challenges when I came,” he said. “Every day it appeared that we had something new, something fixed, something painted, and I couldn’t wait to get to work every day.”

While the renovation expanded many services the store already offered, the deli is completely new, Massey said. It also happens to be his favorite part of the store.

The “backbone” of the store is the meat department, Massey said. Nearly the entire back wall of the store holds in-store packaged meats.