Chicken, turkey and eggs: poultry tops South Carolina's agricultural commodities

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina's largest agricultural commodity, poultry production, accounts for $1.57 billion for the Palmetto State.
Bryant Sansbury, president and CEO of the Arbor One serving the Pee Dee region, addressed the Rotary Club of Florence on Monday afternoon.
He provided a list of the the top 10 agricultural commodities produced in the state. Sansbury started with No. 10: tobacco.
Tobacco generates approximately $49 million for the state.
'No. 9 is floriculture," Sansbury said. "Floriculture is cut flowers. It could be nursery plants as well. In our area, it's mainly sod."
Floriculture generates an estimated $68.6 million for the state.
The eighth largest commodity is peanuts.
Sansbury said that peanuts have been good for the Pee Dee. He added that some old tobacco farms have been converted into peanut farms to replace lost revenue. Sansbury also added there is a large peanut processing plant in Darlington.
Peanuts generate roughly $83.5 million for the state.
No. 7 is chicken eggs at $93 million. No. 6 is cotton at $109 million and No. 5 is soybeans at $125.8 million.
Sansbury said that soybeans were a big export crop for the state.
No. 4 is cattle and calves at $133.7 million.
"I was a little surprised at this one," Sansbury said. "Most of the cow herds in our area are pretty small. I would say 50 or less."
No. 3 is field corn at $168.8 million.
Sansbury said that field corn is not the sweet corn that people eat, but it's used for ethanol production, animal food, corn starch and corn syrup.
"Around here it is primarily used for animal feed," Sansbury said. "There are a lot of poultry and hog farms in the Carolinas."
No. 2 is turkeys at $500 million.
"We're a big turkey-producing area," Sansbury said. "Why? Well, it's kind of like when BMW came here and started producing cars and all the support started growing around it. A few years ago, Oscar Meyer built a new turkey processing center over in Newberry."
He added that another turkey processing center is being located in the Camden area.
No. 1 is chicken broilers at $979 million.
"I love a chicken sandwich," Sansbury said. "Everybody loves chicken, and we produce a lot of broilers here in South Carolina. Broilers are any chicken grown for the meat. They're not laying eggs, they're making sandwiches."
He added that South Carolina is 13th in the nation in broiler production.
If chicken broilers, turkeys and chicken eggs are combined, this equals $1.57 billion.
Sansbury began his presentation by providing statistics for the state of South Carolina. Sansbury said that agribusiness – including farming and forestry – has about a $46.5 billion annual impact on the Palmetto State and the industry creates about 250,000 jobs.
"Farming is about 55% of that; forestry is the other 45%," Sansbury said.
That impact is derived from around 25,000 farms on around 4.7 million acres of land.
"You do the math, it's actually about 190 acres per farm," Sansbury said. "It's a little bit smaller than the national average. National average is about 440 acres. The reason for that probably is mainly in the Upstate, we've got a lot of specialty farms: somebody's growing strawberries on two or three acres and things like that."
Sansbury then narrowed his presentation to the Pee Dee area.
His definition of the Pee Dee includes Florence, Darlington, Marion, Williamsburg, Dillion, Marlboro, Horry, Georgetown, Lee, Sumter and Clarendon counties.
"Horry County is not just the home of Myrtle Beach," Sansbury said. "If you get west of the waterway, it has some of the best farm land anywhere."
Sansbury said that there were about 4,800 farms on about 1.5 million acres of land in the Pee Dee. He added this was an average of around 300 acres per farm but also said that the farms get smaller as one gets closer to the coast.
“Pee Dee farmers are some of the greatest people in the world," Sansbury said at the end of his presentation. "They face a lot of challenges – market volatility, adverse weather, labor issues, etc. They only get one chance a year to make a profit which can make farming a tough business to be in. We are fortunate to have great farmers in our area."
Sansbury called Pee Dee farmers very family and community oriented.
"They embody a strong work ethic and show tremendous resiliency in the face of adversity," he said. "Our farmers truly feel called to farm and to grow the food, fiber and fuel for South Carolina and the rest of the world. The future of agriculture in South Carolina, and particularly in the Pee Dee Region, looks very bright.”