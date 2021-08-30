Chicken, turkey and eggs: poultry tops South Carolina's agricultural commodities

Sansbury said that soybeans were a big export crop for the state.

No. 4 is cattle and calves at $133.7 million.

"I was a little surprised at this one," Sansbury said. "Most of the cow herds in our area are pretty small. I would say 50 or less."

No. 3 is field corn at $168.8 million.

Sansbury said that field corn is not the sweet corn that people eat, but it's used for ethanol production, animal food, corn starch and corn syrup.

"Around here it is primarily used for animal feed," Sansbury said. "There are a lot of poultry and hog farms in the Carolinas."

No. 2 is turkeys at $500 million.

"We're a big turkey-producing area," Sansbury said. "Why? Well, it's kind of like when BMW came here and started producing cars and all the support started growing around it. A few years ago, Oscar Meyer built a new turkey processing center over in Newberry."

He added that another turkey processing center is being located in the Camden area.

No. 1 is chicken broilers at $979 million.