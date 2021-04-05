Child Advocacy Centers are one-stop shops for child abuse care

People often do not want to talk about child abuse, but nearly 700,000 children are abused each year in the United States.
During the pandemic, CARE House of the Pee Dee saw 641 children. CARE House of the Pee Dee is a child advocacy center (CAC) providing services in the Pee Dee region.
CACs often are referred to as a one-stop shop for child abuse care. Families come to receive all services in one location.
CACs allow multiple agencies such as law enforcement, Department of Social Services and child advocates to come together to make decisions about the investigation and treatment of child abuse cases. Because of this collaboration between local agencies and CACs, children are able to limit the number of times they must retell their story, and that reduces re-traumatization.
CARE House of the Pee Dee provides forensic interviews on behalf of law enforcement and DSS to potential child abuse victims. During a forensic interview, an interviewer asks the victim non-leading, open-ended questions that reach the child on his/her developmental level.
“Forensic interviews are important in child abuse cases, because we reach children on their cognitive level and allow them to tell their story of abuse in their own way,” said Samantha Jefferson, the clinical supervisor at CARE House.
Forensic interviews are recorded, allowing them to be used in court. CARE House of the Pee Dee also works with Dr. Michael Foxworth to administer head-to-toe medical exams on child abuse victims to ensure the health and well-being of the child victim.
CARE House offers therapy services to victims and their families and is one of the region’s leading providers of scientifically backed trauma-focused therapy services.
“Therapy helps children recover from the traumatic events of their life,” Jefferson said. “Offering therapy to the children that walk through our doors allows us to truly live our mission of providing help, hope and healing to child abuse victims and their families.”
CARE House supports child abuse victims and their families from the moment the abuse is alleged until services are no longer needed. The child and family advocate helps children and their families feel supported and navigate the court process.
For more information or to schedule a tour of CARE House, go to thecarehouse.com or reach out to Sarah Sweeney at sweeney@thecarehouses.com.