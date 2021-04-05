Child Advocacy Centers are one-stop shops for child abuse care

People often do not want to talk about child abuse, but nearly 700,000 children are abused each year in the United States.

During the pandemic, CARE House of the Pee Dee saw 641 children. CARE House of the Pee Dee is a child advocacy center (CAC) providing services in the Pee Dee region.

CACs often are referred to as a one-stop shop for child abuse care. Families come to receive all services in one location.

CACs allow multiple agencies such as law enforcement, Department of Social Services and child advocates to come together to make decisions about the investigation and treatment of child abuse cases. Because of this collaboration between local agencies and CACs, children are able to limit the number of times they must retell their story, and that reduces re-traumatization.

CARE House of the Pee Dee provides forensic interviews on behalf of law enforcement and DSS to potential child abuse victims. During a forensic interview, an interviewer asks the victim non-leading, open-ended questions that reach the child on his/her developmental level.