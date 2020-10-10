Child dies in Williamsburg County house fire

KINGSTREE, S.C. -- One person died and two others were injured early Saturday afternoon in a house fire outside Kingstree.

Williamsburg County firefighters responded at about 1:15 p.m. to a reported structure fire with entrapment on Hubcap Road, Capt. William B. Horton, Williamsburg County Fire Department, wrote in a release on the fire.

Upon arrival firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a single-wide mobile home, made entry and found a child who was taken to a waiting ambulance but who died, according to the release.

A second child and an adult were also found in the home. The child was flown from the scene while the adult was transported by medics with Williamsburg County EMS for treatment, according to the release.

Williamsburg County firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Kingstree Fire Department, Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and Williamsburg County EMS, Horton wrote in the release.

The fire is being investigated by the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office, Williamsburg County Coroner's Office, SLED and the South Carolina Fire Marshal's Office.