 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Child dies in Williamsburg County house fire
0 comments

Child dies in Williamsburg County house fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSTREE, S.C. -- One person died and two others were injured early Saturday afternoon in a house fire outside Kingstree.

Williamsburg County firefighters responded at about 1:15 p.m. to a reported structure fire with entrapment on Hubcap Road, Capt. William B. Horton, Williamsburg County Fire Department, wrote in a release on the fire.

Upon arrival firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a single-wide mobile home, made entry and found a child who was taken to a waiting ambulance but who died, according to the release.

A second child and an adult were also found in the home. The child was flown from the scene while the adult was transported by medics with Williamsburg County EMS for treatment, according to the release.

Williamsburg County firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Kingstree Fire Department, Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and Williamsburg County EMS, Horton wrote in the release.

The fire is being investigated by the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office, Williamsburg County Coroner's Office, SLED and the South Carolina Fire Marshal's Office.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kelvin Wymbs being investigated by SC Dept. of Education for alleged threats
Local News

Kelvin Wymbs being investigated by SC Dept. of Education for alleged threats

SAINT GEORGE, S.C. — A former Florence One Schools official is being investigated by the South Carolina Department of Education for making alleged threats to the chairman of a school board. Dr. Kelvin Wymbs, superintendent of Dorchester School District 4, is being investigated for allegedly threatening board chairman Kenneth Jenkins, WCSC reported Friday afternoon.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert