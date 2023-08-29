FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man has been arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful conduct to a child following a Saturday call to a Florence area hospital.

Deputies responded to a 4:30 p.m. call to the hospital where they were told that twin three-year-olds had been brought to the emergency room with gunshot wounds.

"While unsupervised in the residence (at 1332 Rockwood Lane, Florence) one of the victims located an unsecured firearm and discharged the firearm resulting in an injury as well as the other. One child was shot in the foot and the other in the thigh," according to a release from the sheriff's office.

"Following the incident, Daquan Travezz Butler, who had custody of the children at the time, was in the process of transporting the children to the hospital when his vehicle was involved in a collision. A passerby stropped to render aid and drove Butler and the juveniles to the hospital where they received medical treatment," according to the release.

Butler has been charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child and is currently free on $10,000 bond, according to the release.