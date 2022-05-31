Child shot Saturday on Old River Road dies

FLORENCE, S.C. -- An eight-year-old New Hampshire child has died after they were shot Saturday while riding in their father's car down Old River Road in eastern Florence County.

The Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Herald Monday night reported the death on its Website.

The Portsmouth School District told families Monday that counseling services would be available to students and staff.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken hasn't yet released the child's identity.

The child's father, who was also injured in the shootings, is recovering, according to the New Hampshire newspaper.

Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, 3106 N. Old River Road, Florence, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Florence County Detention Center’s Website.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said the severity of the child's injuries were such that one of his deputies picked up the child and rushed them to a hospital, where they underwent surgery.

In all, three vehicles were hit with gunfire Saturday, Joye said.

The shooter fired on traffic from the wood line, Joye said, but retreated to a double-wide mobile home when deputies responded. He was taken into custody by the agency’s SWAT team, Joye said.

Joye said Allen is known to deputies.

Allen had his initial court appearance, according to published reports, and was denied bond.

Since he is being held without bond, investigators and prosecutors will have some time to update any charges he might face. As of Tuesday morning his charges remained the same.