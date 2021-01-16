Childhood Hunger Awareness Week begins with Help 4 Kids Florence Vienna sausage drive

First in a series
FLORENCE, S.C. – With 1 in 4 children in Florence County experiencing hunger, the president of Help 4 Kids Florence said it is essential that people be made aware of their plight.
One of the best ways is to call attention to Childhood Hunger Awareness Week.
Childhood Hunger Awareness starts today and runs through Jan. 24.
Diane Welsh said her goal for Childhood Hunger Awareness Week is to make more people aware of the needs of children and to make them aware of what her organization is doing to fight childhood hunger in Florence County.
“It has been a very challenging year," Welsh said. "Like others, we have experienced a greater need during COVID.”
She said more children than ever in Florence County are experiencing hunger.
For Childhood Hunger Awareness Week, Help 4 Kids Florence is collecting Vienna sausages for its weekly food bags.
With some children attending school virtually and some others going to school on alternating days, along with an increase in need, Welsh said getting the food bags to the children has been challenging, too. She said schools have also had trouble with children not picking up meals.
“We are all doing the best we can,” Welsh said.
For children who are being schooled virtually in the school district, pickup of meals by parents was set up at Rush Academy, she said.
Welsh said in September they began preparing 1,000 food bags for virtual students, but that has dropped to 500 now.
Welsh said they have reached out to neighborhoods where children are not in school to get meals to them.
Help 4 Kids sends as few as 800 food bags per week to as many as 2,000 to children across the county to ensure they have food on the weekends. The bags include canned goods with pop tops and other items the children can prepare themselves.
Welsh said they spend anywhere from $5,000 to $7,000 per week on food. Because of COVID-19, the organization is experiencing a shortage of food items being donated. The usual food drives are not happening, making it necessary for them to purchase food.
“We have been able to meet the needs,” she said. “The food donations are down so low that we had to spend the money.”
She said thankfully they ended up the year with enough (monetary) donations coming in over the holidays that she thinks they are OK for 2021.
“We have to have the faith,” Welsh said.
Welsh said the public has responded positively to all of their requests for help and donations. She can’t thank them enough for their generosity.
She said the number of volunteers in 2020 and 2021 has been reduced due because of COVID-19. Volunteers under 18 and over 65 are not available to them at this time. She said in the past they have relied on Scout troops plus school and church groups in these age groups to help fill bags of food for weekly distribution. Welsh said they now can have only eight packers at a time in the warehouse.
Welsh said churches and other groups have come to their aid. She said Cornerstone Baptist Church is one that has come to the rescue. Another is NewSpring Church that rallied members to make large deliveries in their trucks.
“We put out a call, and they respond,” she said. “We want the community to know we are still going strong; we are using all the canned goods and money available to us to fill the bags.”
Since the organization’s inception in September 2013, Help 4 Kids Florence has grown from sending 193 bags a week in one school district to sending bags to all five school districts and all seven Head Start programs in the county.
Hunger is a basic need, Welsh said, and if children are hungry, that can interfere with their academic success. She said 1 in 7 households in Florence County is food insecure. One in 6 individuals experience hunger, and for children that number is 1 in 4.
She said South Carolina ranks seventh in the nation for not having adequate response to food insure families.
“Organizations like us have to make up the difference," Welsh said. “By taking away that food insecurity, we are improving not only that child in school but that child in the family. It is a sad situation.”
Welsh said she hopes people will respond to their call for Vienna sausages during this week’s drive.
“I hope we get enough Vienna sausages donated to help us get through 2021,” she said. “In the past we have collected enough to get us through three or four months. We have also had difficulty this past year getting No. 2 cans of Chef Boyardee pasta in pop top cans. All of our cans need to be pop top so that children can open them.”
Welsh said the distributor centers have been limited in the number of cans available.
If people would like to donate Vienna sausages or Chef Boyardee canned items, Welsh said they can be dropped off at Savvy Magazine, 2011- B Second Loop Road; KJ Markets, 2300 Pamplico Highway, 525 S. Ebenezer; Calvary Baptist Church, 915 Cherokee Road; and Hoffmeyer Baptist, 2317 Hoffmeyer Road. Anyone wanting to make a monetary donation can do so by sending it this address: Help4Kids, 252 S. Dargan Street, 29506.
“We want the community to know the number of children suffering from hunger, “Welsh said. “We want them to see the number of children impacted by hunger, some every day.”