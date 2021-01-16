Childhood Hunger Awareness Week begins with Help 4 Kids Florence Vienna sausage drive

Welsh said the public has responded positively to all of their requests for help and donations. She can’t thank them enough for their generosity.

She said the number of volunteers in 2020 and 2021 has been reduced due because of COVID-19. Volunteers under 18 and over 65 are not available to them at this time. She said in the past they have relied on Scout troops plus school and church groups in these age groups to help fill bags of food for weekly distribution. Welsh said they now can have only eight packers at a time in the warehouse.

Welsh said churches and other groups have come to their aid. She said Cornerstone Baptist Church is one that has come to the rescue. Another is NewSpring Church that rallied members to make large deliveries in their trucks.

“We put out a call, and they respond,” she said. “We want the community to know we are still going strong; we are using all the canned goods and money available to us to fill the bags.”

Since the organization’s inception in September 2013, Help 4 Kids Florence has grown from sending 193 bags a week in one school district to sending bags to all five school districts and all seven Head Start programs in the county.