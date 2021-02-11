Chili cook-off set for March 6 in Downtown Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. — There will be a hot time in the old town March 6, or maybe just a mild time, when cooks gather to see who has the best chili around.

The Downtown Darlington Revitalization Agency and Joe’s Grill Chili Championship returns that Saturday. Cook teams will vie for the title of Best Chili in Town, Owner’s Choice Award and other prizes.

Car show, vendors, music, and more will be there as well.

Interested teams can sign up at Joe’s Grill or email info@buildupdarlington.org. Tasting wristbands will be $5 that day, and the people choose their champion.

Proceeds benefit Darlington Fire Department.

In an announcement, the revitalization agency said:

"We invite any restaurant, civic group, church or business to showcase your group at this event as a contestant. Last year, we had a great crowd, and, with so few events able to happen due to COVID, this would be a great opportunity to display your brand and distribute menus or other promotional materials. We will have some masks and gloves available and space booths to encourage social distancing."