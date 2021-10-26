Chocolate Chip and Company to return Friday to Florence After Five

FLORENCE, S.C. – People attending the October Florence After Five may need a glass of milk to go with the band scheduled to perform.

Chocolate Chip and Company, a Myrtle Beach-based band, will be the performers at the final Florence After Five event of 2021 to be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, in the 100 block of South Dargan Street.

The band is expected to take the stage at around 6 p.m.

Chocolate Chip and Company previously performed at the October 2019 Florence After Five.

Food and beverages are available at the event. All food and beverage sales are made via tickets, which can be purchased at the ticket booth located near the Florence County Museum. Just look for the big ticket flag. Tickets are $1 each. Both cash and cards are accepted.

Restrooms are located in the James Allen Plaza.

Event parking is available in the free parking garage located at 150 S. Irby St. and along West Evans Street and North Dargan Street, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control parking lot or the BTC Building parking lot.