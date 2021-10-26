 Skip to main content
Chocolate Chip and Company to return Friday to Florence After Five
FLORENCE, S.C. – People attending the October Florence After Five may need a glass of milk to go with the band scheduled to perform. 

Chocolate Chip and Company, a Myrtle Beach-based band, will be the performers at the final Florence After Five event of 2021 to be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, in the 100 block of South Dargan Street. 

The band is expected to take the stage at around 6 p.m. 

Chocolate Chip and Company previously performed at the October 2019 Florence After Five. 

Food and beverages are available at the event. All food and beverage sales are made via tickets, which can be purchased at the ticket booth located near the Florence County Museum. Just look for the big ticket flag. Tickets are $1 each. Both cash and cards are accepted.

Restrooms are located in the James Allen Plaza.

Event parking is available in the free parking garage located at 150 S. Irby St. and along West Evans Street and North Dargan Street, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control parking lot or the BTC Building parking lot.

Florence After Five is a concert series held on the last Friday of the month from April until October by the Florence Downtown Development Corporation and the city of Florence.

2021 is the 12th year since the concert series began.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

