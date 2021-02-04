Chris's Diner will be Lamplighter reincarnated on Pamplico Highway

Chris Mitropolous said he looked at several locations to reopen in, but none was as suitable as this, even though the kitchen is on the small side.

Thursday the kitchen was a work in progress and full of the kitchen equipment from the Lamplighter.

The fire, he said, never spread to the kitchen, and all of the kitchen equipment survived.

The kitchen space issue, he said, is something he and the staff will have to work out.

In the dining room, some of the decor from previous restaurants remains on the wall, but that's something for another day.

Right now, Sophia Mitropolous said, they're focused on getting the kitchen set up.

Should the Lamplighter be restored, Chris Mitropolous said he might relocate back to it, or not.

"If I do good over here, I'm going to stay here," he said of the Pamplico Highway location.

For the time being he and Sophia are focused on the kitchen, the hood, a fire inspection and a health department inspection — all required before the restaurant can open for business and attract diners.

"It's on a pretty busy road as well. I think we're going to do well," Sophia Mitropolous said. "It's a new opportunity. Hopefully we'll find new customers as well."