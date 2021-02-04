Chris's Diner will be Lamplighter reincarnated on Pamplico Highway

FLORENCE, S.C. — When the Lamplighter burned in early August, Pee Dee diners lost access to what some considered the best grits in town.
Those grits will soon return when Chris's Diner — the Lamplighter in all but name — opens for business at 1513 Pamplico Highway (former home of Woodstone Barbecue and others).
Hopefully, according to proprietor Chris Mitropolous, that will happen around Feb. 20, if everything falls into place.
Falling into place was the order of the day Thursday at the new location as Chris Mitropolous juggled an interview while preparing for a new range hood and the need for a contractor to install a new door — at least those were the ones being dealt with in the morning.
The hood — which will cover a grill extension in the kitchen — is necessary if the kitchen is to pass fire codes, he said. It is scheduled to arrive Friday and get installed next week.
"Forty-five years. I've been doing this for 45 years," he said as he paused, briefly, for the interview.
"It works better without that overhang," said David Price, a contractor working to get the building ready, referring to a dining counter installed over the old buffet line.
"Yeah, you were right. You were right," Mitropolous said.
"It was a buffet, but we wanted to keep our brand as a sit-down restaurant," said daughter Sophia Mitropolous of the counter, which will cater to single diners who don't want a whole table.
"I loved the location," Chris Mitropolous said of the Lamplighter's location on South Irby Street. "It was nice, but things happen."
The new location has a different space arrangement than the South Irby Street location and maybe a bit less space overall.
"This has plenty as well," Sophia Mitropolous said of the dining area as her father and Price headed off to discuss doors.
Chris's will have pretty much the same menu as the Lamplighter did.
"Grits in the morning; people love our grits," Sophia Mitropolous said.
Before the fire the Lamplighter was experiencing growth in business.
"Before it burned, we were getting new people. It definitely got out to the college students, saw a lot of younger people come in as well," Sophia Mitropolous said.
Then there was the pandemic.
"We were doing really good before the virus came along. It was our best time before the virus," she said.
The Mitropolous family had been working to reopen as soon as possible after the fire.
Chris Mitropolous said he looked at several locations to reopen in, but none was as suitable as this, even though the kitchen is on the small side.
Thursday the kitchen was a work in progress and full of the kitchen equipment from the Lamplighter.
The fire, he said, never spread to the kitchen, and all of the kitchen equipment survived.
The kitchen space issue, he said, is something he and the staff will have to work out.
In the dining room, some of the decor from previous restaurants remains on the wall, but that's something for another day.
Right now, Sophia Mitropolous said, they're focused on getting the kitchen set up.
Should the Lamplighter be restored, Chris Mitropolous said he might relocate back to it, or not.
"If I do good over here, I'm going to stay here," he said of the Pamplico Highway location.
For the time being he and Sophia are focused on the kitchen, the hood, a fire inspection and a health department inspection — all required before the restaurant can open for business and attract diners.
"It's on a pretty busy road as well. I think we're going to do well," Sophia Mitropolous said. "It's a new opportunity. Hopefully we'll find new customers as well."