Christina O'Malley receives awards from NAACP and Woman to Woman Conference

FLORENCE, S.C. – Christina O'Malley, MUSC Health Florence Division director of development and senior manager, has won two awards.

The hospital announced Tuesday evening that O'Malley had received a community service award from the Marion County Branch of the NAACP and certificate of special appreciation from the South Carolina Woman to Woman Conference.

O'Malley said she was honored to receive the awards and added that MUSC Health is deeply committed to partner with its communities to eliminate disparities and improve access to health care.

The NAACP award was given to O'Malley for her inspiration to the people of Florence and Marion counties and for being a "truly professional, caring community leader."

Marion County Branch President Marvin Hemingway said it was a pleasure to honor O'Malley.

"Mrs. O'Malley has demonstrated that she is a professional, caring, loving and sincere worker for all citizens and an asset to MUSC," he continued. "MUSC is very fortunate to have such a remarkable worker."

The Woman to Woman Conference is a ministry that encourages women to grow in Christ and make a godly impact in their home and community. The certificate was given to O'Malley for her dedication, commitment and valuable contributions to Marion and Florence counties.

