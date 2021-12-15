Christmas comes early to the Pee Dee Center

FLORENCE, S.C. — Christmas came early Wednesday to the Pee Dee Center with lights and sirens flashing and blaring as Santa was paraded around the grounds atop the Florence Fire Department's ladder truck, escorted by Florence police.

In years past the annual visit stopped at several of the dorms where Santa and Sparkle the Elf handed out toys, hugs and good cheer to the residents. This year Santa didn't visit any dorms but did make a complete circuit of the center smiling and waving as he went.

"Our consumers are excited about seeing them every single year," said Shermece Norman, recreation specialist with the center.

"We're trying to be mindful of COVID. We had them come around and do a little parade around campus;, that way our consumers can come out and safely see them," Norman said.

The parade wound up at the center's gym, where toys were off loaded and organized to be distributed later Wednesday.

"They'll definitely get them today. If they open them up on Christmas that's not us, that's up to the manager," Norman said.