Christmas comes early to the Pee Dee Center

FLORENCE, S.C. — Christmas came early Wednesday to the Pee Dee Center with lights and sirens flashing and blaring as Santa was paraded around the grounds atop the Florence Fire Department's ladder truck, escorted by Florence police.
In years past the annual visit stopped at several of the dorms where Santa and Sparkle the Elf handed out toys, hugs and good cheer to the residents. This year Santa didn't visit any dorms but did make a complete circuit of the center smiling and waving as he went.
"Our consumers are excited about seeing them every single year," said Shermece Norman, recreation specialist with the center.
"We're trying to be mindful of COVID. We had them come around and do a little parade around campus;, that way our consumers can come out and safely see them," Norman said.
The parade wound up at the center's gym, where toys were off loaded and organized to be distributed later Wednesday.
"They'll definitely get them today. If they open them up on Christmas that's not us, that's up to the manager," Norman said.
"Every year we adopt a dorm out here and we just bring Christmas spirit to those who are probably forgotten and who otherwise would not have gotten a gift this Christmas," said Calicia Mitchell, who works in administrative support for the Florence Police Department.
In addition to the police and fire departments, the U.S. Marshal's Service, Probation and Parole and the 12th Circuit Solicitor's Office participate in the outing.
Center residents write a letter to Santa before the event so that participants know what they want.
"Everyone from our department pitches in and we take the donations and go out and get them what they want on their Christmas list," Mitchell said.
"I love Christmas anyway so I just get joy out of seeing them happy," said Quamecia Briggs who, along with Mitchell, help organize the outing.