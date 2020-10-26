Christmas in Marion: D.J. Rowell stars in holiday movie

MARION, S.C. — A former Marion basketball star is the male lead in a Christmas movie set to debut on Sunday.
D.J. Rowell plays Wesley, who invites Elle, a career-focused investment banker who loses her parents in a car accident, to spend Christmas with his family in South Carolina in "Christmas in Carolina."
Wesley has some similarities with Rowell's own story. Both played basketball. Rowell played at two NCAA Division II colleges and later tried out for the Indiana Pacers, and Wesley played in the NBA, and both are involved in small companies. Rowell operates a nonprofit to help the children of Marion County, and Wesley operates a marketing company.
"The swagger and the demeanor was already there," Rowell said. "When I got there, it was like he does carry a certain swagger or attitude that we like. He's confident. You can feel that. It's very believable. It's definitely a reflection of my life."
Rowell said he did not think he would be starring in a movie so soon.
"Once I closed the door on basketball − or we divorced, as you will − it gave so much room and opportunity for other things to happen in my life," Rowell said. "Acting is something I always had a strong interest in, a passion. When I started to divorce basketball or put the gap in, I started looking into classes and just studying how they did things."
A local connection helped Rowell land the part.
Rowell said he had gone to school with the writer's sister.
Stacie Davis is credited as the writer of the film on IMBD.com.
"They were starting to do a film," Rowell said. "She looks over my social media and she says, 'Oh, I think he might be a good fit.' She then emails me and tells me about the movie, which was a different concept at the time."
Rowell sent her some video and the process moved forward.
"The next thing I know, Kellie Shanygne Williams has signed on as my mom," Rowell said. "Then I had to re-audition, because now she's on, they have to make sure that he's able to be believable and carry the part."
Williams is best known for her role as Laura Winslow on "Family Matters."
Support Local Journalism
"Family Matters" ran for nine seasons and is best known for the character Steve Urkel.
Rowell re-auditioned and kept his role in the Christmas film.
Later, Darius McCrary was added to the cast to play an uncle of Rowell's character.
McCrary is best known for his role as Eddie Winslow on "Family Matters."
"Working with Kellie and Darius, the iconic TV stars, that was awesome," Rowell said. "I'm always asking questions. I'm like a sponge. When I met Darius for the first time, which was during the set, I was just asking him about energy."
Rowell added that McCrary taught him not to expend a lot of energy clowning around on the set. Sometimes, as Rowell said Monday afternoon, an actor may need to wait for a scene for several hours, and the actor needs energy to be able to act appropriately.
The film was shot in six days last December in Marion, Florence and Columbia.
Rowell described the shoot as "insane."
Rowell said his favorite scene in "Christmas in Carolina" is the ending scene.
"It's that moment that's going to take your breath away," he said. "It's that moment that Wesley is going to win you over, especially the women. It's such a cheesy, Hallmark-like [scene]."
Since the film was announced publicly, it has been featured on Entertainment Tonight's website and BET's website.
Rowell has already shot two more films. Both are set to debut in 2021.
He added that he hopes to be available in Marion to continue to inspire the city's youth and to make sure they can touch someone who's been involved in so many projects with so many famous people.
The movie is available for pre-order on Amazon Prime and the Apple store. It will be available for download on Sunday. It will also be available on the Roku channel.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.