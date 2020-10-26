Christmas in Marion: D.J. Rowell stars in holiday movie

A local connection helped Rowell land the part.

Rowell said he had gone to school with the writer's sister.

Stacie Davis is credited as the writer of the film on IMBD.com.

"They were starting to do a film," Rowell said. "She looks over my social media and she says, 'Oh, I think he might be a good fit.' She then emails me and tells me about the movie, which was a different concept at the time."

Rowell sent her some video and the process moved forward.

"The next thing I know, Kellie Shanygne Williams has signed on as my mom," Rowell said. "Then I had to re-audition, because now she's on, they have to make sure that he's able to be believable and carry the part."

Williams is best known for her role as Laura Winslow on "Family Matters."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Family Matters" ran for nine seasons and is best known for the character Steve Urkel.

Rowell re-auditioned and kept his role in the Christmas film.

Later, Darius McCrary was added to the cast to play an uncle of Rowell's character.

McCrary is best known for his role as Eddie Winslow on "Family Matters."