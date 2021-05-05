Church youth group tours Florence Veterans park

On April 25, members of the St. Anthony Catholic Church’s youth group used its regular meeting time to get some fresh air, a bit of recreation and a lot of history as they toured the Florence Veterans Park with church deacon and Operation Desert Storm veteran Regi Armstrong, U.S. Army Col. (Ret.) Barry Wingard and a host of other veterans. As the group moved from monument to monument, veterans talked about the represented conflicts and what role they may have played in them. The youth were also schooled in the history of the veterans park, which is listed with Trip Advisor as a great place to stop and visit.