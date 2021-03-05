Churches continue to offer a variety of online and in-person services

FLORENCE – It has been about a year since many churches in the Florence area closed their doors to inside services. Some have returned to some normalcy, while others continue to hold services outside or online and other means of social media. With the vaccine already being administered to seniors 65 and over and SC Gov. Henry McMaster’s giving the go ahead to move to phase 1B on Monday, many churches are optimistic for the future of in-person worship services.
First Baptist
First Baptist Church, located 300 S. Irby St. in Florence, is one church that has already returned to inside services. Dr. Michael Crawford, pastor, said his church has been gathering inside since May 31, 2020. He said the congregation is back to about 65 percent with that number being a little higher for Sunday school. He said attendance faltered a little during the uptick of COVID cases in December, but with more and more people getting the vaccine, attendance is back on the rise.
“We continue to do online, live services and on YouTube for those still unsure about gathering in groups,” Crawford said.
He said Wednesday night services are live on Facebook, and the Sunday school lesson is available online.
Crawford said his church is planning a full Easter service, including a sunrise service outdoors and the morning worship service inside.
“Basically everything we planned last year we are doing this year in person,” he said.
The church presented a Christmas cantata inside and online in December but isn’t planning one for Easter.
Crawford said the church has not seen an outbreak of COVID due to worshiping together.
“There has been no scare within the church,” he said. “Everyone is being very responsible.”
As members get the vaccine, Crawford said he anticipates more fellowship together, but he is not sure things will ever go back to the way they were before COVID.
First Baptist has about 225 members with about 120-150 in attendance on any given Sunday prior to COVID.
Cumberland UMC
Cumberland United Methodist Church is one that continues to meet outdoors. Frederick Yebuah, pastor of Cumberland UMC, located at163 S. Coit St. in Florence, arrived during the pandemic. He started as pastor on July 1.
He said the church continues to worship in the parking lot.
“Every Sunday in the parking lot,” he said.
He said only once the service moved inside once due to inclement weather. Yebuah said most Sundays average about 65 members in attendance.
One Church in Hartsville
One Church in Hartsville has gradually returned to in-person services over the last year and now has a combination of in-person and on-line worship opportunities.
“We stopped having services last March and had no in-person gatherings for nine weeks,” said the Rev. Jimmy Beck, pastor of One Church in Hartsville. “During that time we did online services and tried to leverage that season to improve our ability to connect with people through Facebook and our website (onechurchhartsville.com) in ways that we hope will last well beyond this season.”
On May 24, One Church started having small Sunday morning gatherings at The Nook (formerly Burry Bookstore) on Carolina Avenue.
“We called them ‘One Church Community Gathers’” Beck said. “Our primary audience was still online, but we had the capacity to seat about 80 people socially distanced per service. We soon added a second service and a separate family service at The Nook.”
Beck said on Jan. 3, One Church returned to the Center Theater on Fifth Street for larger services with social distanced seating.
“We still have a lot of our One Church family that connects with us online only, but our in-person services have been growing every week,” he said.
Beck said they are up to about 60 percent in-person attendance as compared to pre-pandemic, but feel like they have really grown when counting the digital and in-person portions of their community together.
“We would never wish to go through a pandemic, but we are convinced that this season has made our church stronger and set us up to reset our foundation in a way that will help us to reach many more people than we would have without this disruption” Beck said. “We feel like we have restarted and the ‘New One Church’ is way better than the old one. Since starting back, we have launched a ‘Kids Campus’ at the YMCA for kids birth through fifth grade. Our kids and parents are loving it, and we anticipate it will really grow over the next year.”
One Church is having Easter Services at Center Theater. The theme of the day is "Hope Wins". There will be two services to accommodate the number of people anticipated joining them for Easter. The services for Easter start at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
One Church is non-denominational. Regular Sunday morning services start at 10:30 a.m.
St. John’s Anglican Church
St. John’s Anglican Church, located a 252 S. Dargan St. in Florence, continues to have a mixture of services – indoors, outdoors and online.
The Very Rev. Ken Weldon, priest at St. John’s, said the church started with online services in March, which continued as the only means of worship for about 8-12 weeks. In June, the church added outdoor services, and in November added inside worship services.
Services are available online every Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. An outdoor service is held at 9 a.m. under the pavilion, and an indoor service is held at 11 a.m. For all the in-person services mask and social distancing are required.
“We realized early on people had different comfort levels,” Weldon said.
He said some were comfortable with in-person worship while others were not. Weldon said he hopes to continue the online offerings into the future. He sees a need that these services are filling.
Weldon said the 9 a.m. outdoor services is the best attended now with 40-60 worshipers attending. He said they have a fireplace, heaters, and coffee for those attending.
“It has been great,” he said. “I think our people are genuinely appreciative of all our services we have to offer.”
He said congregation misses most the ability to have fellowship together. He said normally this time of year they would get together for an oyster roast and have meals together.
“We are a family church of medium size,” Weldon said. “Everyone knows each other.”
St. John’s is planning a full week of Easter services. Communion will be held at noon outside on the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before Easter. Maundy Thursday service will be held on Thursday at noon outside and at 7 p.m. inside. Good Friday service will be held at noon outside and at 7 p.m. inside. Easter will begin with a sunrise service at 7 a.m., followed by the 9 a.m. outside service and the 11 a.m. inside service.
Weldon said the church is already making plans for Vacation Bible School in June.
Church at Sandhurst
“We presently have an 8:30 a.m. Sunday service where we are requiring our attendees to wear masks,” said Kristi Tellis, administrative assistant at Church at Sandhurst. “We just began offering a mask-required option in the balcony during our 10:15 a.m. Sunday service. The downstairs is still mask-optional during that service time. And we are still offering the service online as a live-option as well as having it available to be watched after the service is completed. Our attendees seem to be very happy with the different options that are offered.”
Tellis said they appear to be averaging around 75 percent of their pre-COVID attendance numbers for in-person services.
For Easter, Church at Sandhurst plans to have services at the regular service times with the addition of their annual Easter sunrise outdoor service at 6:30 a.m.
Church at Sandhurst is located at 1430 3rd Loop Road in Florence. The Rev. Dr. Adam Richardson is lead pastor at Church at Sandhurst.
First Presbyterian Church
“Our attendance has been picking up as more people are getting the vaccine,” said Teresa Stewart, ministry assistant at First Presbyterian Church in Florence.