Churches continue to offer a variety of online and in-person services

Beck said they are up to about 60 percent in-person attendance as compared to pre-pandemic, but feel like they have really grown when counting the digital and in-person portions of their community together.

“We would never wish to go through a pandemic, but we are convinced that this season has made our church stronger and set us up to reset our foundation in a way that will help us to reach many more people than we would have without this disruption” Beck said. “We feel like we have restarted and the ‘New One Church’ is way better than the old one. Since starting back, we have launched a ‘Kids Campus’ at the YMCA for kids birth through fifth grade. Our kids and parents are loving it, and we anticipate it will really grow over the next year.”

One Church is having Easter Services at Center Theater. The theme of the day is "Hope Wins". There will be two services to accommodate the number of people anticipated joining them for Easter. The services for Easter start at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

One Church is non-denominational. Regular Sunday morning services start at 10:30 a.m.

St. John’s Anglican Church

St. John’s Anglican Church, located a 252 S. Dargan St. in Florence, continues to have a mixture of services – indoors, outdoors and online.