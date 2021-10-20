 Skip to main content
Citadel Brands investing $7.5 million, creating 116 new jobs in Williamsburg County
KINGSTREE, S.C. – A clothing company is set to invest $7.5 million and create 116 new jobs in Williamsburg County. 

Citadel Brands announced Wednesday morning that it would be establishing a wholesale distribution facility along U.S. 52 north of Kingstree. 

"Being a native of Kingstree brings me great joy in providing opportunity to longtime residents," said Citadel Brands chief operating 0fficer Greg Brown. "The infrastructure in the area provides ease of transportation to our newly constructed warehouse and additional possibilities with the movement of our products across the United States. We are looking forward to working with the county on finding employees who are excited about being a part of a growing company with long-term goals firmly in place. Thank you, Williamsburg County!” 

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said the state is constantly working to bring investments and jobs to all parts of the state but added that it's exciting to see a company investing in a rural area. 

“South Carolina has made a name for itself as a place where companies – big and small – want to do business," state commerce secretary Harry Lightsey said. "When a company like Citadel Brands LLC moves here and creates more than 100 jobs in a rural community, it shows the world that all of South Carolina is open for business. We look forward to watching the success of this great company here in our borders.”

Tiffany Wright, Williamsburg County supervisor, said the County Council was ecstatic about the company and honored that a Williamsburg County native is part of it. 

"The creation of over 100 jobs in our rural community has created hope in the lives of so many people,' Wright continued. "We welcome Citadel Brands LLC to our county and our family. This proves that South Carolina is a place that businesses are willing to invest in, which is due to the hard work of so many people working together.” 

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits and awarded a $200,000 rural infrastructure fund grant to Williamsburg County to assist with costs related to the project.

The facility is expected to be operational in June 2022. Individuals interested in joining the  team should email jobs@citadelbrands.com.

