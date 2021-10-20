Citadel Brands investing $7.5 million, creating 116 new jobs in Williamsburg County

KINGSTREE, S.C. – A clothing company is set to invest $7.5 million and create 116 new jobs in Williamsburg County.

Citadel Brands announced Wednesday morning that it would be establishing a wholesale distribution facility along U.S. 52 north of Kingstree.

"Being a native of Kingstree brings me great joy in providing opportunity to longtime residents," said Citadel Brands chief operating 0fficer Greg Brown. "The infrastructure in the area provides ease of transportation to our newly constructed warehouse and additional possibilities with the movement of our products across the United States. We are looking forward to working with the county on finding employees who are excited about being a part of a growing company with long-term goals firmly in place. Thank you, Williamsburg County!”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said the state is constantly working to bring investments and jobs to all parts of the state but added that it's exciting to see a company investing in a rural area.