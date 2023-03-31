FLORENCE — The city of Florence was given the former PET Milk factory on South Church Street, and it plans to clean the property.

At its March 13 meeting, the Florence City Council approved on first reading a request from the city staff to annex the property and zone it under light industrial.

The owner gave the property to the city late last year, according to Assistant City Manager Clint Moore.

“It being a previous, vacant industrial property, it’s certainly one that impacts that corridor negatively,” Moore said. “The city has had a history of taking on projects like this, such as the old dump site where HopeHealth is now located.”

The city currently has no concrete plans for what it will do with the empty factory and roughly seven and a half acres, according to Moore. It is hard for private companies to do cleanups on these types of properties, especially if they have to pay for it out of pocket, he said.

Governments are more likely to get cleanup grants, so the city often steps in where it can to get these types of properties back on the market, he said.

Though the property will likely be zoned “light commercial,” Moore said anything put on the site will not have a significant effect on the surrounding properties.

“I sometimes feel like the light industrial zoning is a little misleading,” he said. “Light industrial could be . . . any use that is commercial in nature but not a direct-to-consumer type of thing.”

Whatever the city eventually decides to do with the property, it first must clean up the property and demolish some or all of the current buildings.

Moore said part of the reason the city accepted the property was that it recently received a $300,000 grant from the EPA to conduct environmental studies around the city.

“There are some environmental concerns on the property just like any of these old industrial properties,” he said.

After a study is completed, the city will be looking for other grants to do the cleanup, according to Moore.

The city is working with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to transfer a voluntary cleanup contract to the city, which will allow the city to take out grants from the department to pay for cleanup, he said.