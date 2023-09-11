FLORENCE, S.C. — Using $500,000 of leftover pandemic-era federal dollars, the city of Florence will purchase four new police cars and a new garbage truck.

City Manager Randy Osterman originally requested that the city use $1 million, which would go toward an additional eight police cars and place $100,000 in contingency, but Councilwoman Lethonia Barnes made a motion to use only half that amount and to send the rest back to the Finance, Audit and Budget Committee for further review.

Florence City Council members voted 6-1 in favor of the resolution to buy the vehicles, with Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin voting against.

“If we’re supporting law enforcement to be able to be in the community, to have those community relationships, we need to meet the needs of our departments, and we need to trust the department heads and our city manager to know what they need to make our city run effectively day-to-day,” Ervin said after the meeting.

The money is coming from the city’s roughly $7.9 million American Rescue Plan Act allocation, which is federal money given to the city of Florence to make up for lost revenue and support local projects.

The $1 million was promised to Florence County to help expand rural broadband internet access, but after a recent study showed that 98% of the city already had access to broadband, the county no longer needed the money, according to Osterman.

He first presented his plan to spend the money primarily on police cars and garbage trucks at the Finance, Audit and Budget Committee’s meeting on Sept. 6. Neither Councilmen Chaquez McCall nor J. Lawrence “Chipper” Smith II was opposed to Osterman’s recommendation at that meeting.

Councilman Bryan Braddock is also on the committee but was unable to attend due to scheduling conflict. The meeting was originally set for Aug. 30 but was delayed due to Hurricane Idalia.

“We were unable to discuss everything out, so this is a way to move forward so we don’t slow the process of getting this truck but to give us more time,” Braddock said.

The police department requested new vehicles and the public works department requested new garbage trucks during the 2023-2024 budget process. The city did not have enough money for all of the vehicles at that time, so they did not make it into the final budget, but Osterman recommended they be purchased with the newly freed-up $1 million.

Of the $500,000 that council members approved to be spent, $200,000 will be used for four police cars and $300,000 will be used for the garbage truck.

The other half of the $1 million will go back to the Finance, Audit and Budget Committee so it can “meet with the city staff to further review this matter and then come back to us in October,” Barnes said.

Other business

Property in the 600 block of South Church Street may soon be rezoned to allow the owner to build a single-family house. Nearby uses are primarily single-family residential with some commercial. The ordinance unanimously passed first reading.

Two private roads off South Irby Street, one currently named West Kansas Road and the other unnamed, may soon be renamed Ticonderoga Way and Allegiance Avenue, respectively. City council members unanimously passed the ordinance’s first reading and some praised the developer, Florence County Councilman William Schofield, for his investment in the city.

City Council members unanimously approved the newly redrawn council member districts with no discussion. Around 700 city residents will be voting for different city council seats in the 2026 election as a result of the change.

A property on Abbey Way was annexed into the city and zoned Neighborhood Conservation-15. Most of the other properties in the neighborhood were already within city limits.