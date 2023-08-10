FLORENCE, S.C. — After two years of design and planning, the city of Florence has begun construction to replace water lines and meters within the Grove Park subdivision.

Work crews from contractor RWF Construction began bringing in equipment and checking existing infrastructure Monday, with digging to follow in the next few weeks. Construction will likely take around four months, but customers should only be impacted for a few hours over the whole process, according to Utility Planning & Economic Development Director Michael Hemingway.

“The water mains are in good shape, so what we’re doing is the line that goes from the water main to the meter box,” he said.

These lines only serve one house each, so the only interruption in service should be when they switch off the old line and replace it with the new one, according to Hemingway. He said that unless something drastic happens, the water mains will not need to be shut off.

The upgrades are for two reasons -- to replace frequently leaking pipes and to upgrade meters to include the city’s new automated reading system. The new system allows the city’s utilities department to read water meters from their office.

As a part of the project, the work crews will document what types of water infrastructure they find on the customer side of the meter. This is a requirement from the EPA, Hemingway said.

In the Grove Park subdivision, the project will replace 289 lines and meter boxes, which will cost around $520,000, according to Hemingway.

Those living within the following blocks of Grove Park will be impacted:

2600 – 2800 Andover Road

500 – 630 Arbor Dr.

500 - N. Chelsa Dr.

2600 – 2700 W Edgefield Road

500 – 700 N Grove Park Dr.

600 – 700 Hawthorne Dr.

500 – 700 Lansdowne Dr.

2700 - W. Placid St.

2600 – 2700 Hoffmeyer Road

500 – 600 Ascot Dr.

2600 – 2700 Ascot Dr.

500 – 700 Beaverdam Dr.

2700 Kathwood Court

2600 – 2700 Trotter Road

Monday, the city finished similar work in Williamsburg Circle, which was part of the same project, according to Hemingway.

After the work in Grove Park is finished, the project will take work crews to Tara Village off of Howe Springs Road. Hemingway estimated work in that neighborhood would begin in early 2024.

“This is part of our overall game plan to look at water infrastructure across the city,” he said. “We have multiple water projects that have been recently completed, and then we have some more that we hope to bid out later this fall.”

The total cost of the project is just over $2.1 million. Most of that money is coming out of the city’s utility construction fund, but the city got a grant for around $490,000 to help.

That grant came from the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority, a state government department that helps counties across the country fund water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects.

Another ongoing water project is taking place on East Howe Springs Road. Hemingway said the water main that runs along the road has broken frequently over the past few years — a problem the upgrade should solve.

The project, which costs around $360,000, will replace around 2,500 feet of water pipes with a new six inch line.

Hemingway said the project should be completed by the end of the month.

Within the last few months, the city also finished up a water infrastructure project on West Paul Jones Road. That project cost roughly $175,000 and built almost 3,000 feet of new six- and 12-inch water lines.