 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Florence, Florence County among recipients of Duke Foundation grants
0 comments
top story

City of Florence, Florence County among recipients of Duke Foundation grants

{{featured_button_text}}
Kalmia Gardens

Kalmia Gardens received a grant it plans to use to improve the boardwalk near the regenerative storm water conveyance system. The gardens, in Hartsville, have several boardwalks and trails throughout.

 MATTHEW ROBERTSON PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence and Florence County are among the recipients of grants that were announced Tuesday morning. 

The Duke Energy Foundation announced that it has awarded parks and trails grants of up to $10,000 to the city of Florence, Florence County, Kalmia Gardens, the town of Greeleyville and the city of Dillon. 

The city of Florence plans to use the funds to extend a boardwalk and install a partially covered platform in the Jeffries Creek watershed. 

“During this health crisis, having safe recreational opportunities for the citizens of Florence is more important than it has ever been,” Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela said in a news release. “We are very thankful that Duke Energy has provided the city with this grant to expand those amenities and continue our efforts in expanding our trail systems.”

Florence County plans to use the funds to provide outdoor exercise equipment and a recycled rubber surface at the new Lake City Park. 

Kalmia Gardens plans to improve the boardwalk near the regenerative stormwater conveyance system. 

The gardens will also receive a nature grant to support an augmented reality topobox that will teach properties of topography, hydrology and land management. 

Greeleyville will use the funds it will receive for landscaping improvements at both town parks and to install benches at the parks. 

Dillon will use its funds to add seven pieces of outdoor recreation equipment to its wellness center walking trail. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amir Cooper's return home marked by parade
Local News

Amir Cooper's return home marked by parade

FLORENCE, S.C. — A group of Florence residents held a parade to mark the homecoming of Amir Cooper Saturday morning. Cooper had an eye and a small portion of his face removed after doctors found mold and fungus were growing behind his eye. Cooper spent seven weeks in the hospital in Charleston and another two weeks at McLeod Regional Medical Center. The parade ran from 1007 Kershaw St. down Ballard Street to East Pine Street and along East Pine to an empty lot near its intersection with Charlotte Street. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert