City of Florence, Florence County among recipients of Duke Foundation grants

FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence and Florence County are among the recipients of grants that were announced Tuesday morning.

The Duke Energy Foundation announced that it has awarded parks and trails grants of up to $10,000 to the city of Florence, Florence County, Kalmia Gardens, the town of Greeleyville and the city of Dillon.

The city of Florence plans to use the funds to extend a boardwalk and install a partially covered platform in the Jeffries Creek watershed.

“During this health crisis, having safe recreational opportunities for the citizens of Florence is more important than it has ever been,” Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela said in a news release. “We are very thankful that Duke Energy has provided the city with this grant to expand those amenities and continue our efforts in expanding our trail systems.”

Florence County plans to use the funds to provide outdoor exercise equipment and a recycled rubber surface at the new Lake City Park.

Kalmia Gardens plans to improve the boardwalk near the regenerative stormwater conveyance system.