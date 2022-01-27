 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Florence hosting job fair today
0 Comments

City of Florence hosting job fair today

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence is hosting a job fair Thursday at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center. 

All city departments will be represented at the event with staff members available to provide information and answers for attendees.

Interested applicants will have the opportunity to apply and be interviewed at the event.

Detailed job descriptions are available on the city’s website, cityofflorence.com.

The basketball center is at 500 Barnes St. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

3D facial reconstruction reveals Egyptian mummy's striking looks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert