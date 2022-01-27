City of Florence hosting job fair today

FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence is hosting a job fair Thursday at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center.
All city departments will be represented at the event with staff members available to provide information and answers for attendees.
Interested applicants will have the opportunity to apply and be interviewed at the event.
Detailed job descriptions are available on the city’s website, cityofflorence.com.
The basketball center is at 500 Barnes St.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
