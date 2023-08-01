FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence has promoted Adam Swindler to be the next Public Works to succeed Chuck Pope, who retired on June 21.

Pope was the city’s Public Works director since 2010 but worked for the city since 1990. Swindler joined the Public Works Department in 2007 as an athletic specialist and has held a number of positions, including athletic coordinator, Beautification and Facilities Division manager and Public Works Department manager.

“I look forward to the responsibility of being the Public Works director for the organization and citizens of Florence,” Swindler said. “I am beyond thankful for this opportunity and will continue to do my best serving the city of Florence and its residents.”

Swindler’s first day as the new director wasJuly 29.

The city intentionally looked internally for the new director, said City Manager Randall Osterman. A couple of people applied, and Swindler rose above the rest.

Swinder has been the “number two” at the Public Works Department for a while, according to Osterman. He said that with Swinder’s experience and background, the city couldn’t pass up on him.

“The city is very fortunate to have someone of Adam’s character and professionalism available to assume leadership of the city of Florence Public Works Department,” Osterman said in an announcement. “Adam’s expansive knowledge of the Public Works Department will be an asset in our continued efforts to provide excellent service to the community.”

The city is building similar succession plans in each of its departments, according to Osterman.

“We have been trying for years to build a strong bench for when people retire, so we can proceed smoothly,” he said.

The Public Works Department has four divisions: Beautification & Facilities, Equipment Maintenance, Recreation and Sanitation.

The Beautification & Facilities Division maintains the city’s parks, athletic facilities, grounds, trees, streets and downtown district. This division also controls mosquitoes within the city, manages the Jayne Boswell Animal Shelter and does special event planning and setup.

The Equipment Maintenance Division operates the city’s garage which maintains the city’s fleet of vehicles and equipment.

The Recreation Division is tasked with designing and implementing a plan of recreational activities for Florence residents.

Swindler said Pope was integral in the following projects:

Freedom Florence Recreation Complex – Lower Complex Addition

Florence Veterans Park

Florence Rail Trail and Trail Connections

Florence Blue Trail Project

Barnes Street Activity Center

Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center

Florence Soccer Complex

McLeod Park Skatepark

Pearl Moore Basketball Center

City Center Farmers Market

Lawton-Chase House Renovation

Florence Sports Complex

He also oversaw the renovations and construction projects at all of the city’s community centers, Swindler said, including: Maple Park, Dr. Iola Jones Park, Northwest Park and Levy Park Youth Center.