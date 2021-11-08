City of Florence meets one person, one vote redistricting requirements

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council does not have to take any action to meet the one person, one vote requirements of redistricting.

Frank Rainwater, executive director of the South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office, provided information to the Florence City Council on redistricting at the council meeting held Monday afternoon.

"The main thing about redistricting is trying to respect one person, one vote," Rainwater told the council. He said one person, one vote is a requirement of cities, counties and states because of the Equal Protection Clause and its applications to states via the 14th Amendment. "What we mean by one person, one vote is that everybody's voice should weigh about the same."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rainwater used an example of two districts: one with 100 people and the other with 200. He said the people's in the 100-person district votes would mean more because it only takes 51 people to win. Where as if the districts were evenly divided, it would take 76 votes (300 divided by 2 is 150, half of 150 is 75) to win.

He said that the courts have allowed variances in population of 10% between the largest and smallest districts but added that his office recommends no more than a 5% variation between the largest and the smallest district.