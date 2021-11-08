 Skip to main content
City of Florence meets one person, one vote redistricting requirements
Frank Rainwater

Frank Rainwater address the Florence City Council Monday afternoon.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council does not have to take any action to meet the one person, one vote requirements of redistricting. 

Frank Rainwater, executive director of the South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office, provided information to the Florence City Council on redistricting at the council meeting held Monday afternoon. 

"The main thing about redistricting is trying to respect one person, one vote," Rainwater told the council. He said one person, one vote is a requirement of cities, counties and states because of the Equal Protection Clause and its applications to states via the 14th Amendment. "What we mean by one person, one vote is that everybody's voice should weigh about the same." 

Rainwater used an example of two districts: one with 100 people and the other with 200. He said the people's in the 100-person district votes would mean more because it only takes 51 people to win. Where as if the districts were evenly divided, it would take 76 votes (300 divided by 2 is 150, half of 150 is 75) to win. 

He said that the courts have allowed variances in population of 10% between the largest and smallest districts but added that his office recommends no more than a 5% variation between the largest and the smallest district. 

"In looking at your Census numbers, your Census numbers are below 5%," Rainwater said. "So, from a one person, one vote requirement, there's not really a need to redistrict." 

He added that the council would not have to get its plan approved by the United States Department of Justice as in previous years. He said the Voting Rights Act also has the city staff look at the compactness of a minority community, racial minority voting as a block and racially polarized voting. 

The council also met with City Attorney Jim Peterson in executive session to discuss redistricting. They took no action upon returning to regular session. 

Other Action Taken by Florence City Council

The Florence City Council also approved: 

  • Second and final readings of ordinances that establishes a development agreement for The Bluffs at Mill Creek, rezones 257 North Coit Street., and rezoning three properties on Cherokee Road.
  • The first readings of ordinances donating a piece of property to the Timmonsville Rescue Squad and rezoning a property on West Sumter Street.
  • Resolutions that designate Dec. 3 as Arbor Day and recognize November as Native American Heritage Month. 
  • Rev. Leo Woodberry and Anthony Hall spoke to the council about planting donated trees and establishing a cease fire zone.
