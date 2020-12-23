 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Florence mourns loss of one of its own
0 comments
PENNY PHILLIPS

City of Florence mourns loss of one of its own

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence mourns the loss of one of its own and extends the deepest sympathy to a deceased employee’s family and friends.

Penny Phillips, 49, a city recreation employee from Johnsonville, died Monday night following a knife attack that morning at Northwest Park.

City employees are taking necessary steps required for healing and moving forward without a valued member of the city team, according to a news release.

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and City Manager Randy Osterman are grieving along with others.

Myers Ervin reflected on a recent encounter with Phillips, who was new to the city and joined the city staff approximately one month ago.

“When I met Ms. Phillips, I was greeted with an infectious smile and excitement,” Myers Ervin said. “She expressed a desire to impact our community and had many aspirations to make change happen.

“In her spirit, we will strive to continue her mission, but for a moment we will pause to heal as a family and a community.”

Osterman spoke on behalf of city employees.

“The loss of Ms. Phillips is incomprehensible,” he said. “Our employees are the most valuable part of our organization. To lose an employee is to lose a member of our family.

“Our organization grieves with the entire Phillips family. Those who have worked closely with Ms. Phillips are still coping with this tragic loss.”

Jawan Kavorie Crittenden was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the attack. The attempted murder charge has been updated to a charge of murder.

“This senseless act has left our staff with a tremendous amount of guilt and helplessness,” Osterman said. “Our employee base and community will be forever impacted by her loss and the events of that tragic day.”

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Two people dead, four in jail following wave of violence in Florence
Local News

Two people dead, four in jail following wave of violence in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four men are behind bars and two men are dead following a wave of violence in Florence. Jawan Kavorie Crittenden has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for allegedly attacking a city employee at Northwest Park. Terrele Rashon Bailey, 26, of Chesterfield, and Chicago Dangelo Dixon, 24, of Darlington, have been arrested and charged with murder following Friday morning shooting in the 800 block of West Dixie Street. Leroy Speights, 70, of Florence, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with a stabbing in the 500 block of Barringer Street Friday. 

Florence County Sheriff's Office to participate in 'Sober or Slammer'
Local News

Florence County Sheriff's Office to participate in 'Sober or Slammer'

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network will join with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources and other law enforcement agencies across the state for “Sober or Slammer,” a statewide initiative to prevent alcohol related fatalities in South Carolina during the holidays.

Florence recreation employee dies following knife attack
Local News

Florence recreation employee dies following knife attack

FLORENCE, S.C. — A city of Florence recreation employee is dead following a knife attack Monday morning at Northwest Park. Penny Phillips, 49, of Johnsonville, died Monday night in a local hospital according to a news release from Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert