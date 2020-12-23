City of Florence mourns loss of one of its own

FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence mourns the loss of one of its own and extends the deepest sympathy to a deceased employee’s family and friends.
Penny Phillips, 49, a city recreation employee from Johnsonville, died Monday night following a knife attack that morning at Northwest Park.
City employees are taking necessary steps required for healing and moving forward without a valued member of the city team, according to a news release.
Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and City Manager Randy Osterman are grieving along with others.
Myers Ervin reflected on a recent encounter with Phillips, who was new to the city and joined the city staff approximately one month ago.
“When I met Ms. Phillips, I was greeted with an infectious smile and excitement,” Myers Ervin said. “She expressed a desire to impact our community and had many aspirations to make change happen.
“In her spirit, we will strive to continue her mission, but for a moment we will pause to heal as a family and a community.”
Osterman spoke on behalf of city employees.
“The loss of Ms. Phillips is incomprehensible,” he said. “Our employees are the most valuable part of our organization. To lose an employee is to lose a member of our family.
“Our organization grieves with the entire Phillips family. Those who have worked closely with Ms. Phillips are still coping with this tragic loss.”
Jawan Kavorie Crittenden was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the attack. The attempted murder charge has been updated to a charge of murder.
“This senseless act has left our staff with a tremendous amount of guilt and helplessness,” Osterman said. “Our employee base and community will be forever impacted by her loss and the events of that tragic day.”