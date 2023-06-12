FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence is looking to crack down on dangerous and vicious dogs with a new ordinance that expands the definition of a dangerous animal and increases punishments with fines up to $500.

The ordinance was introduced at Monday’s City Council meeting after the meeting’s agenda was amended to include the ordinance. Florence resident John Bruce and others have been pushing to strengthen animal control laws since a dog attack last year, Bruce said at the meeting.

“A dog would do just about anything for its owner if it's trained, and no man should train that dog to hurt or kill,” he said. “That is why we must have these rules in place to punish people.”

Some within the city are breeding and training dogs for fights, and it is becoming an issue in the city, according to the ordinance. These dogs sometimes escape and roam the streets, something these laws hope to punish the owner for.

The ordinance unanimously passed first reading but requires another vote at a future meeting before becoming law.

If enacted, the ordinance would change several sections of the city’s code in sections “Definitions,” “Public Nuisance” and “Dangerous/Vicious Animal Enforcement.”

Under the new ordinance, animals could meet the definition of “dangerous” if they chase someone or act menacingly, even if they have not attacked or hurt someone. Packs of dogs would also be considered dangerous if they are not on a leash or otherwise controlled.

If a dog defends its owner, it cannot be declared a dangerous animal under the proposed ordinance, according to City Attorney Ben Zeigler. Service dogs and those properly restrained, like with a leash, also cannot be declared dangerous, he said.

In the “Public Nuisance” section, the ordinance would allow the city to impound a dog and fine the dog’s owner at the same time. Under the city’s current code, owners can either have their dog impounded or they can be fined, not both.

The city would also consider all of an owner’s dogs to be the same dog for the purposes of law enforcement, Zeigler said. This prevents owners of multiple dogs from shifting blame to avoid fines and impoundment.

Fines and other punishments would be increased under the new ordinance, starting with the removal of a warning on first offense. If the ordinance passes, the dog’s owner would be fined $50 for the first offense, then increase to $75 on the second offense and $100 on the third or more offense.

The bulk of the changes to be made by the ordinance are in the “Dangerous/Vicious Animal Enforcement” section.

Owners would be required to properly house potentially dangerous animals in a way that would prevent them from escaping. Animal Control would have the power to inspect these conditions to see if they are suitable or not.

“You can’t just have dangerous animals running around the yard with holes in the fence,” Zeigler said.

Animal Control officers would also now have the ability to impound dangerous animals they find.

Fine maximums in the section were also increased to $500, which Zeigler said is the current maximum set by the state of what cities are allowed to fine.

The ordinance is just the first step in addressing a broader problem, according to Zeigler. The next step will be giving Animal Control officers more power by making them police officers.

Jayne Boswell, president of the Florence Area Humane Society and namesake of the Jayne H. Boswell Animal Shelter, said Florence has an animal overpopulation problem caused by the lack of animal breeding license laws.

“If you go out to our shelter, we’re totally overwhelmed,” Boswell said. “We’re begging rescues to take them, and they are overwhelmed.”

She suggested requiring animal breeders to obtain a license through the city before they are able to breed animals. Not only would this cut down on breeding for dangerous, illegal activities like dogfighting, but it would also generate revenue that could be put toward free spaying and neutering programs.

Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin directed Zeigler to work with Boswell on the proposed ordinance for the final reading.