City of Florence to host job fair Friday
City of Florence to host job fair Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence residents looking for a job have the opportunity to attend a job fair on Friday. 

The city of Florence announced Wednesday that it will hold a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the city council chambers of the City Center located at 324 W. Evans St. 

All city departments will be represented at the event with staff members from various work areas available to provide information and answer questions for attendees.

Interested applicants will have the opportunity to apply and be interviewed at the event.  

Detailed job descriptions are available on the city's website, cityofflorence.org

Florence is an equal opportunity employer and provider and offers competitive full-time benefits to include the state health plan and retirement system, on-site nurse practitioner and an employee wellness clinic. 

Jobs Available at Florence Job Fair

Full-time positions

  • Community Development Specialist
  • Activity Instructor
  • Planner II
  • Construction Inspector
  • Class I Police Officer
  • Class III Police Officer
  • Tree Crew Team Leader
  • Special Construction Equipment Operator
  • Sanitation Worker Sanitation
  • Heavy Equipment Operator
  • Sanitation Superintendent
  • Automotive Mechanic I
  • Assistant Gymnastics Coordinator
  • Office Technician
  • Collections Operations Supervisor
  • Utility Maintenance Technician
  • Operator Apprentice Wastewater/Water
  • Groundwater Plant Operator
  • Wastewater Plant Operator
  • Distribution Supervisor
  • Wastewater Superintendent
  • Water Superintendent
  • Technical Water Specialist
  • Distribution Collections Operator
  • Team Leader

Part-time positions

  • School Crossing Guard
  • Gymnastics Coach
  • Market Manager
  • Gatekeeper
  • Gymnastics Instructor
  • Athletic Assistant
  • Concessions Worker
  • Field Maintenance Worker
  • Junior Development Tennis Professional
  • Activity Instructor
  • Tennis Clay Court Staff
