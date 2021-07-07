City of Florence to host job fair Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence residents looking for a job have the opportunity to attend a job fair on Friday.

The city of Florence announced Wednesday that it will hold a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the city council chambers of the City Center located at 324 W. Evans St.

All city departments will be represented at the event with staff members from various work areas available to provide information and answer questions for attendees.

Interested applicants will have the opportunity to apply and be interviewed at the event.

Detailed job descriptions are available on the city's website, cityofflorence.org.

Florence is an equal opportunity employer and provider and offers competitive full-time benefits to include the state health plan and retirement system, on-site nurse practitioner and an employee wellness clinic.

