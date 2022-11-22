City of Florence welcomes new council members

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Council is welcoming new council members just ahead of the new year.

Newly and re-elected members of the Florence City Council took the oath of office Monday.

LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson and Lawrence “Chipper” Smith II are the two newly elected council members. Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily said the two had great zeal.

NeSmith-Jackson represents District 1 and is replacing William Schofield, who ran for and won election to the Florence County Council. Smith represents District 2 and will be replacing Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, who didn’t seek reelection. Two current members, who didn’t have opponents in the general election, also took the oath of office: Jebaily and Byran A. Braddock, District 3 representative.

NeSmith-Jackson, in her speech after the oath, said her journey to the seat was a tough one that took hard work, patience, and perseverance to achieve.

“This has been a long time coming,” NeSmith Jackson said. “Those who have been with me from the beginning know that it is about time. It was hard to convince my family to go through this process again, but I knew this time would be it.”

NeSmith Jackson promised to the community that she will lead with integrity, honesty, and humility in the pursuit to move the city forward. She added that the true work is about to begin.

Smith, who gave a speech after taking his oath of office, said he is thankful for the community’s trust and said it was a privilege to serve the community that raised him.

“Who would've thought that a boy from East Florence would be chosen to represent the community that raised him, molded him, and taught him how to be a man,” Smith said.

Before ending his speech, he quoted former President Barack Obama; “We did not come to fear the future. We came here to shape it.”

Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said the new leadership will bring a new vision to the city.

‘That brings more opportunities for the City of Florence to move forward in the future,’ Ervin said. “I am excited to work with everyone and see what vision we have for the new year. We are looking forward to making sure that our citizens have opportunities, and we make Florence better.”