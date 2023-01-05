City of Hartsville plans stormwater, wastewater upgrades in 2023

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Major upgrades will be coming to the city of Hartsville in 2023.

A target area for the city is stormwater.

When torrential rain hit Hartsville hard in July, it caused West Carolina Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets to flood. Water flowed onto the sidewalk.

City Manager Daniel Moore said the city is working with the state and the Department of Transportation to make sure the 2022 flooding doesn’t happen again.

The city has approved $200,000 to begin work in downtown Hartsville to stop flooding. New catch basins and drop inlets will be installed to give the pipes easier access to the water.

The city recently applied for a $3 million grant from the Department of Resiliency to replace pipes underneath Carolina Avenue through downtown Hartsville. Some of the money will go toward enhancing greenery which helps with the city’s beautification efforts. This is expected to start in 2023 and be completed in 2024.

“We’re waiting to hear back from that grant,” Moore said.

Other wastewater projects to be completed in 2023 include the South Park Lift Station project to make sure residents have access to clean water and sewage. A new water tank on Smith Street, near the Hartville Industrial Park Area, will be installed and the city is working closely with the state and the Darlington County to improve roads and pavement.

Moore said it was important that in the new year the city strengthened its relationship with community foundations like the Byerly Foundation, Sonoco, Duke, and continued its work with the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce.

“It is really a group effort,” Moore said. “We have so many people that care so much about this city. They work with us, and they want to see the city succeed.”

A major project that is a game changer for the city is the installation of new camera systems.

The city received $3.8 million in federal stimulus money. Moore said the city has been using it judiciously and $1.5 million is left. Some of it will be used to install new cameras and take safety to another level.

The $3.8 million stimulus funds were first used for premium pay to honor the city’s staff when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Moore said throughout the pandemic, the city never stopped.

The police, firefighters, and recreational services kept going. Other uses of the money went to fund grant matches for the city. The installation of the cameras will not cost taxpayers a dime.

“It’s a half-a-million-dollar investment,” Moore said. “We are looking to see if any of our partners want to work with us and further increase what we can do. The artificial intelligence that is backing it is incredible. It’s going to take the city to a level where we’ve never been before as far as public safety.”

The camera system will be able to detect license plates and recognize faces. The cameras will be on the corridors and in areas that need camera surveillance, like high-crime areas.

Community development will be another key point for the city. Moore said this has been a key focus for the mayor and City Council.

The Sixth Street revitalization project is another project that will be underway in 2023. The goal is to revitalize Sixth Street and make it a friendly place to work, live, and play.

Another project expected to be underway in 2023 will transform the entire Butler Heritage District and honor its history.

“Hartsville is more than a city,” Moore said. “It is home. We want people to know when they have come to Hartsville. People should be able to tell by the feel and the energy when they have crossed over from another area into Hartsville.”