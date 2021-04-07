 Skip to main content
City of Marion celebrates employees
MARION, S.C. – City of Marion celebrate with employees for their annual luncheon and awards Tuesday. Last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Mayor Ashley Brady, City Councilmembers and department officials honored all employees for their years of service and retirees.

“It’s great” Brady said. “COVID-19 set ups back and we weren’t able to have the employee recognition last year. We recognized them this year and we’re glad to get together.”

Brady said the event is to recognize the men and women that work hard over during a difficult year.

“We had great time,” he said. “We had local restaurants help us with the lunch and we thank our sponsors for providing give-away prizes so we could recognize our employees.”

Firefighter of the Year went to Robert Davis. The Marion Police Department Chief Award went to Johnathan Brantley. Daniel Ray was named Officer of the Year.

Public Works Maintenance Superintendent Randy Brown was selected as the City's Employee of the Year for 2019. The 2020 Employee of the Year award goes out to all of the city of Marion employees.

Mayor Brady thanked Marion Fire Department’s Aundry Bowens as he was recognized for 45 years of service.

