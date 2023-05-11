FLORENCE, S.C. — Cherokee Road was closed Thursday morning so crews with the city of Florence and Lewis Tree teamed up to take down the dead portion of an oak tree that was overhanging the road in the 500 block.

Chris Hunt with the city said the large overhanging branch would have eventually fallen onto Cherokee Road and whatever was on the road at the time.

The tree, which was on the city right of way, was reduced to brushy debris within an hour of the start of the operation. All debris was loaded onto Florence trucks to be driven away.

Traffic was detoured while the road was closed.

Hunt said the living portion of the tree would remain.