Civil rights coalition gives Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott F's on voting rights, ending the filibuster

South Carolina's two U.S. senators, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, have both received F's from a coalition of civil rights organizations that evaluated all senators on their views of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, the For the People Act, and efforts to eliminate the filibuster.

The coalition evaluating senators included the NAACP, the National Urban League, the National Action Network, Fighting for Our Vote, the NCNW, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and HIT Strategies.

A filibuster is when a legislator or legislator engages in lengthy debate over a proposed piece of legislation in attempt to stop the legislation from passing. In the Senate, it takes three-fifths of the Senate (60 votes) to vote to end such an action.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act seeks to reestablish the federal redistricting preclearance requirements of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that were struck down by the Supreme Court in Shelby County v. Holder and a part of the same act that allowed for ballot collection and out-of-precinct voting that was struck down in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee.