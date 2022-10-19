Clardy to speak at this year's Florence Veterans Day ceremony

FLORENCE, S.C. — The names of 29 Pee Dee veterans will be added to the Florence Veterans Park Wall of Honor and a monument to honor WWII veterans will be dedicated at this year's Veterans Day Ceremony at the park in Florence.

The ceremony in years past has featured a parade of flag officers along with unveiling of monuments that mark past wars and the people affected by them.

“Each year, we try to have a distinguished speaker who has ties to South Carolina,” said Barry Wingard, chairman of the Veterans Park committee. “This year, we are honored to welcome Gen. Clardy, a native of Georgetown and a graduate of the University of South Carolina. And, after serving his country as a Marine for 37 years, he has retired to Chapin.”

U.S. Marine Lt. Gen. Stacy Clardy was commissioned on May 13, 1983, after he graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor of science in business administration. He has a master of science in management from Troy State University and a master of arts in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College.

Clardy's command positions include platoon commander with 3d Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment and company commander in 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion. He commanded the 3d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion in Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom and the 2d Marine Regiment and Regimental Combat Team 2 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He served as the commanding general of Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center; the 3rd Marine Division; and the III Marine Expeditionary Force.

Clardy also served in multiple leadership and staff positions throughout his career.

Clardy's personal decorations include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Distinguished Service Medal-Navy, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit (with Combat Distinguishing Device and two Gold Stars), Bronze Star (with the Combat Distinguishing Device), Meritorious Service Medal (with two Gold Stars), Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal (with two Gold Stars), Combat Action Ribbon, and Presidential Unit Citation.

The Florence Veterans Park is at 601 Woody Jones Boulevard, adjacent to the Florence Center.

The event will start at 11 a.m. Attendees who are not able to stand for about an hour should take a lawn chair with them as seating is limited but space is plentiful.