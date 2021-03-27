Clarendon 3 residents: Why are we being forced to consolidate?

This bill would consolidate the combined district with Clarendon 2 on July 1, 2022, and create a nine-member board of trustees to be elected in 2024.

And the residents of Clarendon 3, the group said, are concerned that this bill would destroy the essence of their school and community over time.

The first objection is that the population of Clarendon County is so centered on Manning that the district would be unable to control the future of its schools.

The group described the school as being so connected to the community that most residents can name most of the teachers and students, that everyone pulls together to support the school district, and that many teachers and administrators had grown up in the district and knew its students well.

Basically, Clarendon County's population is centered in Manning.

The group said they get one member of the county council and very little support from the county and they fear that the combined board will do the same. Also, they said they fear that the combined district would appoint people from outside District 3 to run the schools.

They also objected on academic grounds. One member said the district was performing as capably as any Pee Dee area school district.