Clarendon 3 residents: Why are we being forced to consolidate?

TURBEVILLE, S.C. — Some residents of Clarendon School District 3 are wondering why they are being told to consolidate by the South Carolina General Assembly.
A group of concerned residents, including at least one elected official and a former candidate for office, recently spoke with the Morning News about their concerns over plans that propose to consolidate all three districts in the county over a two-year period.
Education in Clarendon County
For reference, Clarendon County is shaped like an ice cream cone with the narrower part located near Florence County and the wider part located near Lake Marion.
The county is divided into three school districts numbered 1, 2 and 3.
District 1 includes the southern and widest part of the county. It is served by Scott’s Branch Middle/High School (the Eagles), Dr. Rose Wilder Elementary School, and the Summerton Early Learning Center.
Wilder is superintendent of the state-run Williamsburg County Schools. Prior to being appointed to that role, she served as superintendent of Clarendon 1. District 1 is also the location of the famed Briggs v. Elliott school integration case.
The latest enrollment information provided by the South Carolina Department of Education indicates the district has an enrollment count of 654. The data also indicates that of the 654 students, 604 (92.4%) are African American, 26 are white, 19 are Hispanic and five are of two or more races.
District 2 includes the central portion of the county. It is served by Manning High School (the Monarchs), Manning Junior High, Manning Elementary School, Manning Primary School, and the Manning Early Childhood Center.
The latest enrollment information indicates that the district has an enrollment of 2,604 students. Of those students 1,634 (62.7%) are African American, 687 are white, 149 are Hispanic and 108 are of two or more races. There are also fewer than 30 students described as Asian or Native American.
District 3 includes the northern portion of the county. It is served by East Clarendon Middle/High School (the Wolverines) and Walker-Gamble Elementary School.
The latest enrollment numbers are 1,236 students. Of those students, 887 are white, 269 are African American, and 74 students are Hispanic. There are also four students classified as either Native American or Asian.
Districts 1 and 3 enter a marriage of convenience
The first part of the plan as approved by the South Carolina General Assembly calls for Districts 1 and 3, separated by 40 miles, to consolidate on July 1 into a district named Clarendon 4.
The group told the Morning News Thursday evening that when the bill to force smaller districts in certain rural counties to consolidate was passed, they knew they were going to have to consolidate. And for a variety of reasons, District 1 was seen as the preferable consolidation fiancé for District 3 and vice versa, the group continued.
For District 3, this consolidation was mostly about math and distance. Using the current numbers from the South Carolina Department of Education, Clarendon 4 would have 1,890 students, which is over the requirements in the forced consolidation bill. Also, the distance between the two districts, 40 miles, would prevent either district's students from being sent to the other district for school.
The group implied that the motivation for District 1 was mostly financial. It costs over $24,000 to educate a student in the district, a number that's considered infeasible long term.
Also, there is the promise — the group said they've never seen the numbers on this — that both districts will be able to lower their property tax millage rates.
Enter Kevin Johnson
But the proposed consolidation plans did not stop with creating Clarendon 4.
State Sen. Kevin Johnson, a Democrat who is also involved in the Timmonsville consolidation, proposed two bills during the current legislative session.
The first bill, vetoed by Gov. Henry McMaster, attempted to amend how Clarendon 4 would elect its board of trustees in 2024. Until then, the combined district will be served by a nine-member board of trustees appointed by the legislative delegation of Clarendon County.
Clarendon County’s delegation has three members: Johnson, his daughter, Kimberly, a state representative whose district includes most of the county, and Cezar McKnight, whose district includes a small portion of the southeastern part of the county.
South Carolina’s legislative delegations operate on the concept of proportional power, meaning that the larger the population and area of a county the legislator represents, the more weight the legislator's votes have. In this case, the Johnsons would have controlled the appointments of the first nine-member board.
In 2024, the bill proposed to shrink the board to seven members. Six of those members would have been elected in single-member districts. The remaining member would have been elected from the combined district as a whole.
McMaster said he was vetoing the bill for several reasons including that more than one district would remain in the county and that the bill simply expanded the legislative delegation's control over the board of trustees of the combined district.
The group accused Johnson of using this bill to reward friends and loyal supporters and attack enemies. They also alleged that Johnson would put yes men on the board.
After McMaster rejected this bill, Johnson proposed another bill.
Whole district consolidation
This bill would consolidate the combined district with Clarendon 2 on July 1, 2022, and create a nine-member board of trustees to be elected in 2024.
And the residents of Clarendon 3, the group said, are concerned that this bill would destroy the essence of their school and community over time.
The first objection is that the population of Clarendon County is so centered on Manning that the district would be unable to control the future of its schools.
The group described the school as being so connected to the community that most residents can name most of the teachers and students, that everyone pulls together to support the school district, and that many teachers and administrators had grown up in the district and knew its students well.
Basically, Clarendon County's population is centered in Manning.
The group said they get one member of the county council and very little support from the county and they fear that the combined board will do the same. Also, they said they fear that the combined district would appoint people from outside District 3 to run the schools.
They also objected on academic grounds. One member said the district was performing as capably as any Pee Dee area school district.
The Morning News looked at the ACT scores for each of the three districts in Clarendon County and compared them to the other districts in the Pee Dee. Clarendon would rank in the top five of each ACT subtest and composite scores. Clarendon 2, would be slightly lower, and Clarendon 1 near the bottom of the districts in the Pee Dee. These numbers are still below state and national averages. Also, the district's elementary school, Walker Gamble, was named a Palmetto's Finest school in 2020, the first rural school to win the honor.