Clarios closing Florence battery recycling center

FLORENCE, S.C. — A company that may have been set to invest $100 million in Florence County is closing one of its Florence facilities instead.

A spokeswoman for Clarios, a company operating a distribution and battery recycling facility in Florence, told multiple media outlets that the company is preparing to close its recycling facility on March 22.

Clarios employs approximately 350 people at the recycling facility.

Those employees could be offered a severance package or the opportunity to relocate to other company plants, including one in Oconee County.

It is possible that before the decision to close the plant was made, the company was in the process of receiving a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Florence County to expand both of its facilities near Florence.

The third and final reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with a company known to the county as Project Lighting Bolt was deferred for the second consecutive month Thursday morning by the county council.

A source later told the Morning News that the ordinance probably would not be moving forward.