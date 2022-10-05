Class of 1974: United by a mission to change Florence one child at a time

FLORENCE, S.C. — An idea from two 1974 high school graduates is helping today's students take on the world.

The two women, Sharon Mitchell and Myra Lane, helped form United 74, a community organization that partners with local high schools to provide scholarships, tutoring and current technology for Florence graduates.

The two women came up with the idea at their class reunion in 2009. They noticed their classmates had gone on to achieve great things and wanted to use their collective wisdom to make sure the younger generations have support.

United 74 members all graduated in 1974 from four high schools in Florence – Wilson, Southside, West Florence, and McClenaghan, which closed in 1975. The group realized that once they entered the real world there was a lack in their educational development and the group committed themselves to using their experience to equip the younger generation to prevent the rude awakening that was forced upon them.

Members of the organization are in different parts of the world and gather in Florence every month. Some members live in Atlanta, Columbia, Virginia, Baltimore, Connecticut, but the majority are in Florence.

“The idea was to give back to the community in a meaningful way,” Brown said. “We committed ourselves to not solely come back home for a party. We wanted to do something that impacted the youth and the families in the community.”

Lamar Brown is the president of United 74.

The organization's mission is to transcend the time they gather for a reunion and make a lasting impact on the community. In 2010, the group officially became organized and in 2012, the group became a 501c3 organization. United 74 works closely with high schools in Florence to identify students who meet the criteria to receive scholarship assistance from the organization. All of the funds pertaining to the organization are raised through the community.

“It’s really a community scholarship,” Brown said. “The community gives the money to the students.”

United 74 seeks to make sure students have everything they need to be able to pursue higher education. The organization gives two scholarships annually. One scholarship is worth $1,000 and that comes along with a computer and a printer. The other scholarship is worth $1,500 and that comes along with a computer and printer as well.

The organization does not currently have a physical building to house its needs. They rent buildings and use the public library when they tutor children every month. Lamar Brown is hoping that a building can be donated for its cause.

“We meet every month and it’s for a weekend,” Brown said. “We come on that Friday and leave on that Sunday. When we are here, we contact as many kids that the school has made available to us.”

Brown said the pursuit is not always successful because children are left to their own devices to get to the place where the tutoring is being held. The school identifies children who need the extra help and the organization reaches out to the parents of the students, making them aware that an organization that excels in tutoring and financial assistance is there for help.

“We let the parents know that we’re a legitimate organization,” Brown said. “And we are serious about the health, wellbeing, and success of the student.”

In August, the organization had its scholarship banquet at which two students received scholarships. The organization also created another program called Room for One More. In 2016, storms hit and a lot of families were flooded out of their homes and were displaced. The program seeks to provide clothing, help with getting families appropriate housing, and during the holiday season, the program makes sure families have gifts.

“We try to give them stem games so they can stimulate their mind,” Brown said.

Over 50 students since its inception have been awarded scholarships and the organization is working to reach children and change the trajectory of their lives.